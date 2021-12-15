Against constipation, inflammation and high cholesterol we choose this delicious cereal rich in antioxidants

It is not easy to understand which diet is right for us. Depending on our health conditions and our age, in fact, we should have a certain type of diet. To compose our diet in the best possible way, the thing to do is to contact a specialist. He will know the type of diet to follow.

Today we get to know a food that could have good health effects, according to experts. It is a food that fortunately is also very easy to find. For constipation, inflammation and high cholesterol, we choose this delicious cereal rich in antioxidants, so let’s find out what it is.

Here is the fantastic cereal

Today we are deepening the knowledge of one of the most loved cereals with multiple uses in the kitchen. We are talking about the very popular barley. This cereal has been cultivated since ancient times and there is evidence of its cultivation over 10,000 years ago. It is therefore a food that has been loved since time immemorial, which has gone through all of human history. This cereal is still very versatile in the kitchen today and we can use it in many different recipes.

Furthermore, according to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, barley is also a food that can be good for health. First, it contains a variety of substances that are important for the body. Among these we mention vitamin A and vitamins of group B (especially B3). Furthermore, we find minerals such as phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium.

Barley, then, would be very digestible and this would make it suitable for those with digestive problems. At the same time it would also be indicated for those suffering from constipation or a lazy bowel.

The substances it contains, then, would have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, as well as prevention against some diseases. In addition, it would regulate blood cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of cardiovascular emergencies.

From barley it is then possible to produce a coffee which, not containing caffeine like the traditional one, could be useful for those who have anxiety disorders or are pregnant.

We remind you, of course, that in no way can this food or its derivatives replace a drug treatment, and in the case of diagnosed health problems it is essential to always follow the doctor’s advice.

