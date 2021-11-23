Fruit is good for you, most will say without a doubt. In truth, this is not always the case. Those who suffer from diabetes and high blood sugar know it: fruit, especially if very sugary, can be banned from their tables. But, apart from the fact that even for diabetics completely eliminating fruit is not necessarily the best choice, we must distinguish between treatment and prevention.

In fact, recent research has shown that the consumption of certain fruits can help in the prevention of type II diabetes. The researchers also unveiled the best way to eat fruit to reduce the risk of developing the disease.

Against diabetes and high blood sugar these 3 fruits could help in a natural way

Some fruits, consumed in a certain way, would help reduce the risk of high blood sugar and developing type II diabetes. To say it is a study carried out at the Faculty of Medicine of Harvard University. Researchers monitored the eating habits of a sample of about 190,000 people for 25 years (from 1984 to 2008). All sample members were healthy at the start of the study. Eventually, many developed high blood sugar and diabetes. But, according to the results, those who ate servings of whole fruit at least twice a week had reduced the risk by 23%. Researchers attributed particular benefits to apples, grapes and blueberries, explained by the high content of anthocyanins. They have thus come to assert that against diabetes and high blood sugar these 3 fruits could lend a hand in a natural way.

We always talk about a preventive phase, not a cure for those who already have these two problems, which must be followed under careful medical observation. Furthermore, according to the study, there is a specific way to eat fruit and thus have the effects described.

How to eat fruit to make it an ally against diabetes

The researchers specify that fruit, to become our ally in the prevention of diabetes and high blood sugar, must be eaten whole. This means that fruit juices do not guarantee the same effect. Indeed, researchers have shown that the consumption of fruit juices, perhaps due to the sugar content and the high glycemic index, can be deleterious. The members of the sample who drank fruit juice heavily had a 21% higher risk of developing diabetes than the others.

Deepening

Be careful because eating this very common food often could increase the risk of diabetes in addition to cholesterol