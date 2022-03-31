Against Ecuador “Argentina was a victim of VAR” in a “controversial draw” in Guayaquil, says the Albiceleste press | Soccer | sports

After the tie at 1 between Ecuador and Argentina in this Tuesday’s match in the last chapter of the South American qualifier for the 2022 World Cup, the albiceleste dam reproached the sanction of a penalty at the end of the commitment that allowed the homeowners to avoid a defeat and celebrate, in the packed Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium, their qualification for Qatar the previous day.

With a pass from star Lionel Messi, which went almost unnoticed in the duel, Julián Álvarez converted the first goal of the game in the 24th minute, played in the port of Guayaquil.

The digital editions of Argentine newspapers published this:

The nation‘Argentina was a victim of VAR, tied with Ecuador but equals the record of 31 undefeated games since 1993’, headlined the Buenos Aires newspaper.

It was added: “In a game in which Argentina had control of the development and in which it seemed that they were left with the three points, a doubtful play in the epilogue made the locals reach equality. For the Brazilian Raphael Claus, there was a hand from Tagliafico when the ball was headed for the goal. La Albiceleste reached 39 points, but they still need the match against Brazil that will be played in June”.

Clarion

For the newspaper “Argentina had control of the game, but suffered a 1-1 draw with Ecuador in the final, with the intervention of VAR, although they extended their unbeaten record to 31 games under the management of Lionel Scaloni and reached the historical record of Alfio Basile’s team”.

And he added: “The forward and figure of River Plate Julián Álvarez opened the scoring and the attacker Enner Valencia, after the rebound in the penalty saved by Gerónimo Rulli, sealed the equality in stoppage time, in the match corresponding to the last date of the South American qualifiers that was played in the Monument of Guayaquil”.

Ole ‘Argentina: controversial draw, historically undefeated and dreaming of the World Cup’, was the headline of the sports newspaper. He commented: “He suffers. Resist. Is sacrificed. Combat. Hit. And he even supports a VAR penalty (a hand from Tagliafico for the controversy) that Rulli covers, but that snatches the victory in the end. That was the story. This is how Argentina closed the regular phase of the qualifiers, with a valuable 1-1, but more than anything, with another exhibition of character and a new display of team despite the changes. Qatar, here we come…”

Leandro Paredes (c) from Argentina argues with Ecuadorian players after a foul against Alexis Mac Allister. Photo: EFE

Chronicle

This newspaper made a play on words with the technological assistance system that referees receive: “What a VARbaro! When it seemed that Argentina added three in Guayaquil, the referee Raphael Claus resorted to the use of technology to sanction an alleged hand of Nico Tagliafico. Enner Valencia executed it, Rulli saved it, but the historic Ecuadorian captured the rebound and declared the tie”.

People’s Daily

The media from Buenos Aires said this about the 1-1 on Tuesday between Ecuador and Argentina: “End with a bittersweet taste for the Argentine team, for the Scaloneta, which in Guayaquil, with the entire public against it and a climate that was not conducive to the practice of sport, drew 1-1 with Ecuador and concluded the qualifiers undefeated, just behind Brazil, a team with which they still have to resolve an issue pending after the paper of the yellow-green health officials last September ”. (D)