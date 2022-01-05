Sports

“Against Genoa we will be missing nine outfield players”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
1 minute read

Alessio Dionisi (photo from Sassuolo Channel)

«The first round ended positively but I can’t forget the 3-0 suffered at home by Bologna. We are motivated to face the second leg, it will be a mini championship; we are also growing in performance during the match ». This is the balance drawn by coach Alessio Dionisi at the press conference before Sassuolo-Genoa. «Compared to the first leg, which ended 2-2, Genoa has changed coaches and some interpreters. We will find a team motivated to make up ground because their potential is very different from the current standings »adds the neroverde coach.

«Sassuolo suffer too many goals, we need to improve the team’s defensive phase. Physically and mentally we arrive well at Genoa, instead we have nine players out of the movement, between the African Cup, Covid and the transfer market, but this is not an excuse, we will try to make up for it: if we do not achieve a result, it will only be our fault. Ruan? It will need time but we have been waiting for it for six months, tomorrow it will be the match “says Dionisi.


