Italians are often considered a virtuous people, especially when it comes to cooking. This is because, in many international and national researches, in comparison with other population groups, we always seem to be thrifty not only in the choice, but also in the consumption of certain foods. What is often talked about, for these types of investigations, are ingredients that, if consumed in excess, would cause harmful consequences for our body. Even some beliefs about eating, with time and thanks to research, have crumbled. Some ingredients that appear to be essential for health have often proved harmful and full of contraindications.

Against glycemic peaks and liver problems we should limit the use of this ingredient in the kitchen which is also harmful to the immune system

There are different types of sugars that can be integrated into the diet. We talk about simple sugars thinking about the white or cane sugar. We talk about complex ones when we eat carbohydrates, bread, wheat, rice and cereals. If the latter would be gradually assimilated by the body, the former would arrive directly into the blood. If we take into account white sugar, for example, Fondazione Veronesi explains how this could have numerous undesirable effects, if consumed in excessive quantities. Too much sugar would affect insulin sensitivity, causing so-called “blood sugar spikes”. Too much glucose favors visceral fat, while too much fructose (present in sweeteners) favors the accumulation of fat in the liver.

Here are how many teaspoons you could consume per day

Refined sugar, many of us, really put it everywhere. In herbal teas, in coffee in the morning, in ginseng or teas. But very few are aware of all the negative effects that a massive dose would have on the body. This, in fact, could weaken the immune system, also increasing the bad cholesterol at the expense of the good one. Furthermore, it could cause a sudden increase in adrenaline, hyperactivity, anxiety, difficulty concentrating and irritability. For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends reducing sugars to 10-5% of the total energy intake. But what does this mean? That you should consume a maximum of 50-25 grams per day, better if you do not go beyond 6 level teaspoons per person.

In reality, however, this is already present in many drinks. We think of ginseng which is naturally sweet, or of tea and herbal teas. In some cases, we may even opt to completely eliminate sugar or use less harmful substitutes, such as honey, for example. Against glycemic peaks and liver problems it is better to resort to the white or cane one only in strictly necessary cases.

