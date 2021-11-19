There are many people who every year follow treatments or special diets to combat problems related to arterial hypertension. This condition is attributable to multifactorial causes that involve not only elements related to familiarity, but also habits and lifestyle. It is important to keep these changes under control as pressure changes can have an impact on the entire cardiovascular system, increasing the risk of heart disease. In terms of diet and nutrition, some researchers have carried out some very interesting recent studies that we want to illustrate below. Against high blood pressure peaks and tachycardia, here is the ideal condiment for not eating tasteless.

Hypertension can be a clinical problem that is sometimes extremely debilitating at work and in daily life. In terms of protecting the health and well-being of the person, there are various forms of support that the state guarantees to those suffering from similar ailments. In fact, we have previously illustrated the 3 economic and health benefits for those suffering from pressure. People with similar problems need specific care to ensure that the disorder does not worsen over time. As we have mentioned, hypertension could cause medium and long-term problems in the cardiovascular system that should not be overlooked. Not surprisingly, in a previous article, we explained which high blood pressure values ​​are worrying for the onset of heart attack or stroke. Keeping in mind the importance of medical and specialist monitoring, an important help can also come from nutrition.





One of the things that people often complain about having to keep pressure at bay is a salt-deficient diet. Sometimes the dishes lack that extra touch of flavor that doesn’t allow them to be fully enjoyed. A scientific study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has brought interesting evidence on alternative seasonings to salt. Researchers have found that a good alternative to adding salt to add character to foods involves using spices.

Using 1.3 teaspoons of herbs or spices per day, participants in the experimental group recorded lower blood pressure after just 4 weeks. The use of spices in the kitchen could not only reduce the addition of salt, but also give an extremely pleasant flavor to dishes. From basil to thyme, from cinnamon to turmeric, the herbs and spices were of 24 different varieties and used in the various meals of the day. From the data that emerged, the researchers noted that both systolic and diastolic blood pressure recorded a drop. This certainly suggests more in-depth investigations into the interesting outcome of the research.

