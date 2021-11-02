When it comes to nutrition and diabetes, there are many opinions at stake, even conflicting ones. Many believe that those with diabetes and high blood sugar should steer clear of carbohydrate-rich foods. It is clear that for a diabetic or a hyperglycemic it is not recommended to overdo it with sweets. According to many, however, it would be better to give up even apparently healthy foods such as fruit, when it is excessively sugary. But the truth is more complex and nuanced than that.

The reason diabetics often fear fruit is the glycemic index. But there is an equally important factor to take into account, which is often underestimated. Thanks to this parameter, diabetics and hyperglycemic people can choose their food more consciously. In addition, they can reintroduce those foods that shouldn’t be given up completely in their diets.

Against high blood sugar and diabetes it would not be enough to keep an eye on the glycemic index but also this other fundamental parameter

Those suffering from diabetes and high blood sugar have a fundamental parameter to follow when choosing food: they must give up very sugary products. For this reason, these subjects are often not recommended to consume fruit, unless they have a low glycemic index and few carbohydrates. But the truth is that it is not correct to give absolute prohibitions. Certainly many fruits have a fairly high carbohydrate level and glycemic index for those suffering from diabetes and high blood sugar. However, this does not justify an absolute departure from these fruits. In fact, it would be enough to choose the right amount to eat based on the glycemic load. This parameter, which is often not considered in the evaluation of foods, is instead essential. Simply put, it indicates the total number of carbohydrates ingested with a portion of food.

Therefore, against high blood sugar and diabetes it would not be enough to keep an eye on the glycemic index but also this other fundamental parameter. By selecting an appropriate glycemic load for the diet of a diabetic or a hyperglycemic, we can re-insert some foods, otherwise prohibited, in his diet. Among these, for example, very sugary fruit, which may no longer be an absolute taboo.

How to include sugary fruit in the diet of a diabetic or a hyperglycemic

By selecting a glycemic load of less than or equal to 15 grams of carbohydrates, even a diabetic can indulge in his taste of sugary fruit. It is clear that, for a fruit with a high glycemic index, the portion will be smaller. At the same time, for a fruit with a low glycemic index, the portion will be more abundant.

The best fruits for those suffering from diabetes and high blood sugar are pears, apples, oranges, apricots, medlars, peaches but also strawberries and raspberries. The fruits to which they must be more careful are grapes, persimmons, figs, bananas and dried fruit, as well as candied fruit of course.

Deepening

