Against high cholesterol and high blood pressure this food rich in vegetable proteins is a candidate for the heart’s ally

A French thinker used to say that if eating is a necessity, eating well can become an art. Often we ourselves cause harm to our organism. Some put enormous stress on their minds. Others, on the other hand, let off steam with incorrect habits. Still others insist on not listening to the indications that come from scientific studies. In doing so, we forget that maintaining health also depends on us.

We should therefore listen to doctors in the advice they give us and try to insert some habits. For example, we could remember that vegetable proteins are very precious for our health and allow us to avoid the abuse of meats and cold cuts. In Italy we use very little a legume that would have great benefits for health and well-being. And which is among the first for its content of vegetable proteins. In fact, we should know that eating soy is a great way to combat high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

This is where so many benefits come from

As the Veronesi Foundation explains, the properties of this legume, widely used in the Far East, are remarkable. The international study, which involved and brought together 11 separate works, reached very satisfying conclusions. Using soy as an integral part of the diet would reduce the percentage of LDL cholesterol (what is referred to as bad) up to peaks of 15%. The condition, however, is that this legume is consumed constantly.

Paying attention to values ​​such as blood pressure and cholesterol level is a priority. Arterial problems unfortunately represent one of the most common causes of death in our societies. The reasons why the cholesterol level in our blood rises are many, of course. Some would be innate and inevitable. The risk of problems increases, then, with the progress of age, and in particular from the age of 50 and up. A familial genetic predisposition could also have a negative impact. However, some of the risks to arterial health derive from the habits we assume. Thus, exercising (where possible) and quitting smoking are always valid advice.

Against high cholesterol and high blood pressure this food rich in vegetable proteins is a candidate for the heart’s ally

To healthy habits we could also add the intake of this legume rich in benefits, habitually inserting it into our diet. It can represent a side dish, a soup, or an appetizer. An example of use is that of soy salad with mixed vegetables. In this case, yellow soy, having a lighter flavor, is more suitable for combinations with other ingredients. An alternative could be a soy soup. We therefore remind you to proceed with a preventive soaking.