Health

Against indigestion and binges, here’s how to purify yourself before the holidays with this very simple detoxifying and antioxidant herbal tea

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read

One of the best ways to celebrate the holidays is with good food. This is why there is no Christmas, Easter or New Year without a rich lunch or dinner which is joined by friends and family. There is no saving on any course, starting from appetizers to ending with drinks.

But precisely because these events happen a few times during the year, it happens to exaggerate. Traditional dishes often include lots of fats, carbohydrates, sugars and alcohol. Consumed in excessive quantities, these substances could upset our stomach.

Aloe Vera Slim

To remedy this poor state of health, against indigestion and binges, here’s how to purify yourself before the holidays with this very simple detoxifying and antioxidant herbal tea. Obviously it’s up to us to try to come to terms with large quantities of food. Yet, it can happen that you go beyond the limits, almost without realizing it.

For some it can even translate into 2 or 3 extra pounds and maybe a bad stomach ache. Yet, we will see that, thanks to this herbal tea, it could be possible to defeat the malaise dictated by indigestion. Let’s see how to prepare it and with which ingredients. We also recommend, to digest well, the homemade herbal tea that deflates the belly and reduces heartburn.

Against indigestion and binges, here’s how to purify yourself before the holidays with this very simple detoxifying and antioxidant herbal tea

The recipe for the digestive and detoxifying herbal tea is very easy and we can all prepare it at home. It consists of only 2 ingredients, both easily available from the gardener or herbalist at minimal cost.

The first ingredient is the artichoke leaves. This vegetable is an excellent source of alpha carotene, vitamin K, folate, antioxidants and B vitamins that boost metabolism. Furthermore, consuming artichokes, or the water where they were boiled, would promote intestinal functioning and reduce LDL cholesterol.

The second component is milk thistle seeds. Due to its anti-hepatotoxic and diuretic properties, it is used in case of liver and gall bladder intoxication. To make the herbal tea, all you need to do is boil a few artichoke leaves (perhaps the harder outer ones) and a handful of milk thistle seeds. Let it boil for 3 or 4 minutes, filter the liquid and drink it hot.

Recommended reading

Purify the liver with this decoction to immediately feel relieved and active

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Gynecoloco: “Relationship with me to heal”. The promises of the Apulian doctor

4 weeks ago

here are the 7 symptoms not to be underestimated for any reason

4 weeks ago

If you are over 60 you should give up on these 5 habits, according to science

3 weeks ago

Other than running and walking, here’s how to quickly eliminate the belly after 40

November 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button