One of the best ways to celebrate the holidays is with good food. This is why there is no Christmas, Easter or New Year without a rich lunch or dinner which is joined by friends and family. There is no saving on any course, starting from appetizers to ending with drinks.

But precisely because these events happen a few times during the year, it happens to exaggerate. Traditional dishes often include lots of fats, carbohydrates, sugars and alcohol. Consumed in excessive quantities, these substances could upset our stomach.

To remedy this poor state of health, against indigestion and binges, here’s how to purify yourself before the holidays with this very simple detoxifying and antioxidant herbal tea. Obviously it’s up to us to try to come to terms with large quantities of food. Yet, it can happen that you go beyond the limits, almost without realizing it.

For some it can even translate into 2 or 3 extra pounds and maybe a bad stomach ache. Yet, we will see that, thanks to this herbal tea, it could be possible to defeat the malaise dictated by indigestion. Let’s see how to prepare it and with which ingredients. We also recommend, to digest well, the homemade herbal tea that deflates the belly and reduces heartburn.

The recipe for the digestive and detoxifying herbal tea is very easy and we can all prepare it at home. It consists of only 2 ingredients, both easily available from the gardener or herbalist at minimal cost.

The first ingredient is the artichoke leaves. This vegetable is an excellent source of alpha carotene, vitamin K, folate, antioxidants and B vitamins that boost metabolism. Furthermore, consuming artichokes, or the water where they were boiled, would promote intestinal functioning and reduce LDL cholesterol.

The second component is milk thistle seeds. Due to its anti-hepatotoxic and diuretic properties, it is used in case of liver and gall bladder intoxication. To make the herbal tea, all you need to do is boil a few artichoke leaves (perhaps the harder outer ones) and a handful of milk thistle seeds. Let it boil for 3 or 4 minutes, filter the liquid and drink it hot.

