It often happens to spend sleepless nights, to have difficulty sleeping all night without annoying waking up. A condition that always occurs with greater frequency among the population and also among children.

There are several factors that affect insomnia, including anxiety and worries. Climate and hormonal changes, fluctuations in circadian rhythms or even disorders commonly known as jet lag syndrome. But nutrition would also play its role in sleep quality.

Against insomnia and nocturnal awakenings, here are 3 foods to consume before going to sleep to avoid spending sleepless nights

Sleeping little and badly changes the course of the entire next day and, if it becomes a routine, also of all the others. Lack of the right hours of sleep would cause irritability, short temper and even hormone fluctuations. In addition, if this disorder becomes chronic, it could also lead to more serious consequences such as depression or diabetes. Furthermore it must be said that this symptom often tends to increase in spring and summer due to the rising temperatures.

Nutrition and sleep

Nutrition would also play a key role in sleep-wake rhythms. In fact, there are some foods that should be avoided, especially in the hours before bedtime. Beverages such as tea and coffee, characterized by the presence of nerve substances, stimulate the brain. But all those foods that are particularly high in fat should also be avoided. In fact, they would make digestion difficult, favoring nocturnal awakenings.

To come to our rescue, however, there would be some foods that can help us sleep. These include oats, bananas and almonds.

Almonds are foods rich in magnesium, a mineral that contributes to energy metabolism and promotes muscle relaxation, helping to rest better. Therefore, introducing almonds into our daily diet would be a great idea.

Bananas also seem to be an excellent food to help you sleep. It is in fact rich in magnesium, vitamin B6, potassium and tryptophan. A mix of substances that would give the banana the power to relax the muscles, stimulating the body to produce serotonin. A hormone that would promote mental balance, improve mood and help fight sleep disorders.

Oats, on the other hand, are a cereal rich in calcium, magnesium and other mineral salts that would promote relaxation. In addition, oats, thanks to its properties, would also seem to have a positive effect on the nervous system, counteracting the difficulty in sleeping.

So against insomnia and nocturnal awakenings, here are 3 foods to consume before going to sleep to avoid spending sleepless nights.

These are just a few tips that could help improve sleep quality. It goes without saying that, for an established and persistent problem over time, it is necessary to contact your doctor.

Recommended reading

Cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s and kidney stones could be the consequence of an abuse of this mineral that many take