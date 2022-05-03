Sleep disorders such as insomnia, nocturnal awakenings and excessive stress, but also high cholesterol and cardiovascular problems are among the most common symptoms of our years.

More and more people suffer from it and with the passage of time the percentage that manifests these symptoms is always higher.

To alleviate sleep disorders, help would come directly from nature. In fact, to regulate the sleep-wake rhythms there would be small foods that many discard, thinking that they are high-calorie, but that in reality they would contain fewer calories than others. We are talking about cherries, small red fruits characterized by a sweetish taste.

Against insomnia, nocturnal awakenings and high cholesterol it would be enough to eat a handful a day of this perfect food even in case of hypertension

Cherries are said to be rich in anthocyanins, antioxidants, melatonin and tryptophan. The latter is a hormone that regulates sleep-wake rhythms.

Furthermore, the presence of anthocyanins, ie those pigments that give the cherries the red color, would have great beneficial effects on the heart. In fact, they would help fight high cholesterol and decrease high blood pressure values. They would also be able to lower the risk of heart disease and prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

The ideal fruit to combat post-workout pain

Consumption of cherries would also be associated with a reduction in inflammation levels, but also with a reduction in uric acid. In particular, some studies have shown that the presence of anthocyanins is able to inhibit an enzyme involved in the synthesis of uric acid. Thus decreasing the risk of developing gout.

Furthermore, anthocyanins seem to have positive effects even after training for a significant reduction in muscle pain.

To add to the beneficial action of anthocyanins would also be the presence of vitamin C and fiber. As well as the good percentage of potassium.

In fact, sector studies have shown how consuming a handful of cherries a day, even in the form of an extract, would increase the levels of exogenous melatonin, positively influencing sleep as well. Remember that a good quality sleep will allow you to maintain a healthy weight over time and avoid accumulating fat on the waist. Furthermore, these foods would also be excellent allies for those who travel often suffer from problems related to jet lag.

When to eat them

Perfect to be consumed for breakfast in a number more or less equal to 30 cherries. But also as a healthy snack.

Therefore, against insomnia, nocturnal awakenings and high cholesterol it would be enough to eat a handful a day to preserve the health of the whole organism.

Recommended reading

To speed up the slow metabolism and lose weight faster, 2 more glasses a day would be enough to lose weight