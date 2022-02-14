“Against Inter, Napoli’s problem was the midfield, I’ll explain why”

During The beauty of footballbroadcast on Channel 8the tactician Adriano Bacconihe analyzed through some very interesting statistics Saturday’s challenge between Naples And Inter.

What emerged from his careful analysis is that the Azzurri were forced by Inter to change tactical approach, lowering gradually the rhythm. And Napoli was unable to hold up from a physical point of view opponents, closing more and more in defense to defend the point. This is highlighted:

PHOTO: Getty – Napoli Inter Fabian Ruiz Perisic

Fabian Ruiz and Lobotka in trouble

“If we want to understand if Napoli did well to defend the point or not, we have to analyze the game through the numbers. In my opinion, one of the tactical problems that Napoli has had, compared to other matches, is that the two midfielders did not play their best.

The engagement timeor, the time you are running plus the next stepby Fabian Ruiz has been just over two minutes against Inter, when his league average is more than two and a half minutes and had theeleven percent more ball conduction in this time, compared to the average, which means that he had no solution.

Lobotkainstead, it has a time of involvement medium from almost three minutes and tenwhile in this match it was slightly less than two minutes: he lost more than a minute and ten seconds with Inter. And with a lead time plus twenty percentfrom forty-five percent on average to sixty-five percent with Inter“.

PHOTO: Getty – Lobotka Brozovic

The mistake on Brozovic and Dimarco

“Furthermore, the applied pressure was piped up Marco’s and this led Napoli to have one percentage of possession lower than the opponentwhen it is usually on sixty-five, seventy per cent. I didn’t appreciate the choice to put a man marker on Brozovic because in this way more space was left for Dimarco.

Napoli exploded after the tenth minute raising the center of gravity so muchthen descend continuously from the end of the first half until the last half hour. The pace of Napoli was tall in the first part tender and ditto went to drop, up to give up completely in the last third of the game. So if physically you couldn’t hold up, it was right to defend the tie“.