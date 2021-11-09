Health

Against intestinal discomfort and blood sugar fluctuations, here is a cholesterol-free but little-considered vegetable

Often on the pages of ProiezionidiBorsa, we have dealt with foods of animal or vegetable origin that promote the well-being of our organism. We can mention, for example, this colorful autumn vegetable that would be good for the heart and immune system. But again, we also talked extensively about this lean meat which would be highly digestible and very easy to cook.

A sweet-tasting tuber

There are many foods rich in nutritional properties, which are good for our body and which help prevent some dangerous diseases. Like, for example, this little-known vegetable, but which could help us stay healthy. We are talking about the sweet potato, also called “Ipomoea batatas” or, more simply, “batata”. A food that comes from Central America and is part of the Convolvulacea family. Now cultivated all over the world, the sweet potato changes the color of the skin and flesh according to the variety planted. The appearance resembles that of the traditional tuber, but the flavor is much sweeter.

The sweet potato is also very popular for its nutritional properties. In fact, according to experts, it would be a food rich in fiber and water. These two elements would favor intestinal transit and the growth of bacterial flora. In addition, the fibers would also help to keep cholesterol and the glycemic index under control.

A very important food also due to the presence of vitamin A, which would help protect eyesight and skin. Calcium promotes bone health, while phosphorus acts on red blood cells.

How it is used in the kitchen

We have seen how American sweet potatoes are a real panacea for the health of our body. In fact, against intestinal discomfort and blood sugar fluctuations, here is a cholesterol-free but little-considered vegetable.

The sugary taste of the American sweet potato makes it a very versatile food, perfect for sweet or savory preparations. In fact, it is a product that can be cooked just like traditional potatoes. Steamed, fried, baked in foil or to accompany fish and meat main courses. But not only that, the pulp of this food is used to create excellent desserts. Its beneficial properties are mainly contained in the peel, so we avoid eliminating it. Finally, unlike the traditional tuber, the sweet potato can also be eaten raw.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

