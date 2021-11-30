Having an iron memory that can challenge advancing age is the desire of many. Often when we get older it is not only the physical and changing, but the entire functioning of our organism and the organs that compose it. The brain is certainly no exception which, like a muscle, can be kept in training with simple but effective activities. A team of researchers has made some interesting discoveries showing that short-term recall becomes more accurate if a few simple strategies are adopted. Against lapses of memory and slowed brain this is the extraordinary exercise that everyone could do and below we see what it is.

The most recent epidemiological analyzes reported by the Ministry of Health show an exponential increase in the population of some neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. The major risk factor for developing dementia is older age. Certainly, in an aging society, the impact of such a phenomenon can be really significant and entail considerable costs. From this point of view, one of the most effective interventions that everyone can implement to counter similar outcomes concerns prevention.





In this sense, therefore, it is good not to neglect what could appear as the first warning signs of some disturbances. For example, not everyone knows that the brain is slowing down and skipping a beat in those who fail to read these common words that we have previously indicated. Likewise, a sign not to be overlooked concerns the execution of some simple tasks that were previously carried out with great ease. In fact, the brain and neurons are shutting down in those who cannot do this exercise with the pencil as we explained in a previous article. Well, from this point of view, what could be that activity that helps improve memory and short-term efficacy? An answer comes from a recent English study that puts forward some really interesting evidence.

In the scientific study presented in Frontiers in Psychology, researchers showed how moderate-intensity exercise can improve short-term correct memory. The researchers conducted two different experiments on two groups of healthy adult participants. The first group completed two activities of rest or moderate-intensity aerobic exercise for 30 minutes before a memory test.

During the rest activity they spent 30 minutes sitting in a quiet room reading popular magazines. During moderate aerobic activity followed 30 minutes of pedaling on a moderate-intensity stationary bike. In experiment 2, the other group of participants performed a moderate-intensity run, a high-intensity sprint, and a rest period before the memory test. By comparing the data, the researchers were able to ascertain that moderate-intensity exercise may have beneficial effects on false memory compared to rest.

Starting the body therefore has beneficial effects on attention and speed of information processing in the brain during cognitive tasks. This improved attention performance is reflected in faster coding of specific information and also helps recall words while taking the test. Similar evidence shows how physical exercise can have positive effects on both the body and the mind.

