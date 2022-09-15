against Maccabi, Lionel Messi stole a record from Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris tempts Lewandowski, but…

Last night, against all odds, Paris Saint-Germain suffered terribly on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa. The Israeli club, who knocked them out of the UEFA Cup in 1998-99, opened the scoring midway through the first half and came close to doubling the lead. At the height of the storm, Lionel Messi fortunately managed to equalize by taking over a poorly repelled cross from Kylian Mbappé.

A goal anything but anecdotal for the Argentinian. Indeed, Maccabi Haifa became his 39th victim in the Champions League. It is one more than his great rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, who follows the C1 on television for the first time since leaving Sporting for Manchester United in the summer of 2003, has therefore lost a first record. But let him be reassured: that of the number of goals in the competition is not yet in danger (141 for him, 126 for Messi) …