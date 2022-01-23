“Against Milan we will have to play an important match to bring home points. As captain Dybala understands the responsibility he has, I told him to be calm.”

Massimiliano Allegri presented to the microphones of Dazn tomorrow’s match against Milan.

What mental help would you give to this team to win at San Siro before the break?

“First of all, we will have a good break which is the most important thing. Otherwise you will have a defeat that you are hard to digest. Tomorrow we will have to make a good performance against a Milan that is a year and a half that is making great results.”

How do you expect Milan? Is it on the flanks that can bother you?

“Milan have players with great technique. They are good on high balls, Ibrahimovic and Giroud are strong with their heads. Leao has technique and speed, as does Theo Hernandez. It takes a great game to come away from Milan with a positive result.”

Given the standings, is Juventus still the team that goes on all fields to win?

“Absolutely yes. Then there are the opponents and you need to have great respect for a Milan that is doing great results. For us tomorrow is another direct match, we had a challenging month of January from all points of view and tomorrow is the match. last game that makes us close this month “.

Did you talk to Dybala or did you understand that blatant gestures are not good for you?

“Paulo is an intelligent boy and understands the responsibilities he has, especially because he is the Juventus captain. I spoke to him and told him he must be calm because we have six important months ahead for everyone because we must try to hit all the goals.”

Why is the game not Juve’s strong point? Is that in what Juve need to improve?

“There are also the opponents. Lately we have scored a few more goals, but we have to improve and work on this. It is clear that we must keep the intensity high even at the level of the race because there was an old manager of mine who said that in the football running helps “.

Can the match against Sampdoria be a manifesto in terms of attitude?

“The question is that we are physically better because after the break we worked hard enough. We paid for the match against Napoli because we weren’t brilliant and now we are physically better. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow. Then we will recover and have games in which we can do well. and working”.

De Ligt said races without the ball are missing. Is that also the reason for the few goals scored?

“In football, everything is valid. You have to be good at attacking and defending. Everyone has to do his or her own.”

Two games with Landucci on the bench and eight goals scored. Is this the solution to score more?

“(laughing) I’m deciding whether to go to the bench or to the stands. Marco is also ready to go alone on the bench.”