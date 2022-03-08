They call them “ailments”. They say they come with age, but it doesn’t necessarily have to. These are small health problems, of various kinds, which can make our daily life more difficult. Often they have various origins, difficult to define. For this reason, when we warn them, it is good to consult the family doctor as soon as possible, who will be able to diagnose the disease and indicate the cure.

Often the solution is nature. Drugs, prescribed on time, are essential for maintaining health. But when ailments do not hide anything so serious, then even the pantry of our kitchen can become a well-stocked pharmacy. Spices, for example, have ancient properties, handed down by medical traditions and recognized by experts. Among these is the one we are talking about today, suitable for seasoning roasts and flavoring herbal teas, but also for keeping pain at bay.

Against pain in bones and muscles and abdominal swelling, this spice that we always have in the kitchen would be a marvelous solution.

Indonesia, Zanzibar and Madagascar have two things in common. The first is that they are islands (Indonesia, actually, an archipelago), the second is Syzygium aromaticum. Left to dry in the sun, the flowers of this tree were used to flavor local dishes. Today, they are exported all over the world, known as cloves.

These tiny dried flowers are treasures of precious treasures for the body. Calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, sodium and zinc, as well as vitamins A, B, C, E and K. Thanks to these properties, cloves can be important health allies. In particular, against pain in bones and muscles, but not only.

Natural anti-inflammatories, as small as they are precious

As mentioned, cloves are very rich in mineral salts. Thanks also to them, they are real natural anti-inflammatories, often used in phytotherapy against odontostomatological diseases. Their anti-inflammatory properties always make them marvelous natural remedies against muscular and rheumatic pains. In general, they can help combat generalized fatigue and experts say they also regulate moods.

But cloves are also antibacterials. For this, they can solve digestive problems and abdominal bloating. To date, there are no particular conditions in which it is not recommended to use cloves (with the exception of specific allergies). To dispel any doubts, however, we can ask our doctor for an opinion.

