“Against the abuses it was very hard”





Pope Ratzinger during a visit to Munich meets the little girls of the First Communion in the cathedral; it was September 2011 – Ansa / Vatican Pool

The Holy See decides to intervene after the publication of the

investigation into abuses in the diocese of Munich

which put the years of the Bavarian episcopate of the Pope Emeritus in the spotlight. To say, “forcefully”, that it is “right to remember Benedict XVI’s struggle against clerical pedophilia and his willingness during his pontificate to meet and listen to the victims asking their forgiveness”. The

ago with an editorial, published in several languages ​​on VaticanNews and on the front page of the Osservatore Romano, signed by Andrea Tornielli,

editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.

“Child abuse is a terrible crime – continues the editorial -. The abuse committed on minors by clerics is possibly an even more revolting crime and this has been repeated by the last two Popes without ever getting tired: cries out for vengeance in the sight of God that the little ones suffer violence by priests or religious to whom their parents they entrust them to be educated in the faith. It is unacceptable that they find themselves victims of sexual predators hidden behind the ecclesiastical habit. The most eloquent words, on this, remain those pronounced by Jesus: whoever scandalizes the little ones would be better if a millstone were tied around his neck and thrown into the sea ”.

And “we cannot forget that Ratzinger, who already as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith had fought the phenomenon in the last phase of the pontificate of Saint John Paul II of which he had been a close collaborator, once he became Pope promulgated norms very harsh against clerical abusers, real special laws to combat pedophilia “. Furthermore, Benedict XVI “testified, with his concrete example, to the urgency of that change of mentality which is so important to counter the phenomenon of abuse: listening to and closeness to the victims who must always be asked for forgiveness”. For too long, however, “abused children and their relatives, instead of being considered wounded people to be welcomed and accompanied with healing, have been kept at a distance”. And «unfortunately they have often been dismissed and even pointed out as ‘enemies’ of the Church and its good name».

Tornielli reiterates that “it was Joseph Ratzinger himself the first Pope to meet the victims of abuse several times during his apostolic journeys”. It was Benedict XVI, “even against the opinion of so many self-styled” Ratzingerians “”, who “proposed, in the midst of the storm of scandals in Ireland and Germany, the face of a penitential Church, which humbles itself in asking for forgiveness, which he feels dismay, remorse, pain, compassion and closeness ». So much so that on the flight that took him to Lisbon, in May 2010, Benedict XVI himself recognized that “the sufferings of the Church come precisely from within the Church, from the sin that exists in the Church”.

For Tornielli, however, “the reconstructions contained in the Munich report, which – it must be remembered – is not a judicial inquiry nor a definitive sentence, they will help to combat pedophilia in the Church if they are not reduced to the search for easy scapegoats and summary judgments ». Indeed, “only by avoiding these risks will they be able to contribute to a search for justice in truth and a collective examination of conscience on the errors of the past”.

The response of the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising to the publication, last January 20, of the report on the abuses perpetrated within the diocesan Church is expected for Thursday 27 January. The investigation, which covered the period between 1945 and 2019, was handled by the Westpfahl Spilker Wastl law firm. According to the investigation, 235 people were responsible for abuses and 497 victims, in 60 percent of cases between the ages of 8 and 14. Among the abused, the majority (247) were male, while 182 were females and in about seventy cases their identity was not ascertained. Most of the crimes were allegedly committed in the 1960s and 1970s. Of the 235 abusers, 173 were priests. The report also brings up Joseph Ratzinger who for the years (1977-1982) in which he led the diocese as archbishop is accused of “erroneous behavior in 4 cases”.