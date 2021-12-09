The term diabetes indicates a set of disorders that have a high amount of glucose in the blood in common. It is not possible to prevent the onset of type 1 diabetes, but risk factors for type 2 diabetes can be reduced. The causes that trigger diabetic disease include sedentary lifestyle, overweight, family history, hypertension, glucose intolerance etc.

Body weight at birth can also determine the onset of diabetic syndromes. In fact, the risk of developing insulin resistance increases if the infant weighs more than 4 kg or less than 2.5 kg. Furthermore, type 2 diabetes often has no evident clinical manifestations and onset with a slow progression.





This makes it necessary to undergo blood tests at regular intervals to assess the sugar concentration. In the presence of values ​​beyond the norm, the attending physician will evaluate the appropriateness of a specific therapy or the intake of natural products. From expert investigations we know how much blood sugar drops with a few milligrams of this natural supplement in a short time. Beyond the possible administration of drugs or supplements, the need to adopt a low-calorie diet remains firm. Unfortunately, calorie counting is a daily task that the diabetic or hyperglycemic sufferer cannot avoid.

Against the onslaught of diabetes, this unsuspected drink half an hour before lunch could help us significantly lower blood sugar

To this end, it might be useful to know that cooked or raw this autumn vegetable helps to dissolve cholesterol plaques and counteract blood sugar. This is because high glucose values ​​are often associated with the presence of hypercholesterolemia and hypertriglyceridemia.

Therefore it should be borne in mind that against the onslaught of diabetes this unsuspected drink half an hour before lunch could help us to significantly reduce blood sugar. That diabetics should stay away from sugary drinks is hardly news in the last hour. But many wonder if you can regularly drink milk when you have high blood glucose levels and abnormal LDL cholesterol values.

For some consumers, milk is an essential food, especially at breakfast or during the coffee break. And the presence of protein in cow, goat or soy milk certainly helps reduce the sense of hunger. This would also reduce the caloric intake of the meal following breakfast or snack.

I study

An interesting study would have shown that post-prandial blood sugar tends to drop if you drink milk before consuming foods rich in carbohydrates. The participants in the research allegedly consumed milk proteins 30 minutes before eating a slice of bread. And speaking of this baked product, here are how many grams of bread per day you can eat with high blood sugar and diabetes. Blood samples were taken before and 3.5 hours after the intake of milk and white bread for glucose measurement.

And it was noted that the preload of soy or cow’s milk half an hour before the meal with bread would have resulted in a significant reduction in the glycemic response. In addition, gastric emptying was also slower and lower insulinemia. Through a wise consumption of certain foods, the transition times from pre-diabetes to diabetes could therefore be lengthened.