Against the “perfect bodies”: the famous ones who show themselves as they are

Following recent statements by Camila Hair On the demands on the bodies and the persecution of the paparazzi, we remember the celebrities who also spoke out against cultural patterns and the demand for the perfect body.

The Cuban-American singer lashed out at the paparazzi and the stress caused by always being watched and judged, even when she should be enjoying herself.

In a post on his Instagram account, he recounted a moment of tension he experienced on the beach when he noticed the presence of photographers: “I held my breath so hard that even my abs hurt. I practically did not breathe and hardly smiled, being aware of where there were the ‘paparazzi.’

But Camila Cabello is not the only celebrity who has been a victim of the culture of perfect bodies and hate on social networks.

In ‘The Huffington Post’, Jennifer Aniston She recalled that there were those who claimed that she was pregnant because on one occasion her dress made her belly bigger than normal: “For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up, fed up with this kind of sport that is scrutiny and humiliation physics that happens every day under the guise of journalism and celebrity news,” he replied. “The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing,” she said.

Related news

Demi lovato She has responded more than once to criticism of her body: “I’m healthy and happy, and if you hate my weight, you obviously don’t.” She even wrote a song titled “Really Don’t Care” dedicated to those who attacked her for her looks.

The singer, who suffered from eating disorders, is happy and accepting: “Learning to love my curves. I actually used to hate them… But then someone special helped me learn how to love them. And he love too,” she wrote.

Selena Gomez She is another of the stars who was a victim of hate because of the appearance of her body. Tired of the siege, she posted a photo of her in a bathing suit on her networks along with the text “I love being happy with myself.”

The model and businesswoman kim kardashian years ago she had to deal with insults for having gained weight in her first pregnancy. “Anyone who’s had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight because your body totally changes. Making fun of me pregnant and making fun of me trying to lose weight now, shame on me. I’m not perfect but I’ll never fit your skinny standards I’m sorry,” he replied.

The presenter of the last gala of the Oscars, Amy Schumerdispatched her critics with a forceful comment: “I’m a size 6 and I have no plans to change. That’s all. Stay or get off. Kisses!”

Also the actress of La Casa de Papel, Ursula Corbero, was the target of comments, which came to say that she was pregnant. To answer, she resorted to humor: “Yes, I was pregnant with a hamburger and fries with mayonnaise. But I already gave birth and the postpartum has gone great. Thank you.”