Sometimes at home we are faced with a difficult problem to solve: the smell of sewer. We often feel it in the kitchen or directly from the pipes in our bathroom. When this happens, we use products on products to urgently eliminate the annoying bad smell. A certainly unpleasant situation, to which we are all called to find a solution quickly and possibly with costs incurred.

The ecological solutions

Many ingredients present in our kitchens give us fast and low cost solutions. Not to mention the grandmother’s remedies, infinite and most of the time decisive and effective. Ecological solutions that we can find directly at home to counter problems that, solved in other methods, would involve greater costs and times. We at ProiezionidiBorsa have already faced similar issues in the past, proposing home-based solutions at low cost. We have seen that not only chemical remedies, here is the natural spray for environments that eliminates bad smells in the house even in winter. Here once again, in this article, we are going to talk about an ecological and natural remedy to solve another uncomfortable home problem.

Against the stench of sewer and for more fragrant pipes, try this home ingredient grandmother’s remedy

The pipes, whether they are in the bathroom or in the kitchen, sometimes leave us suspended in search of a solution. Entering rooms in the house and inhaling unpleasant odors – sewer at worst – is not the best for any of us. Sometimes, the problem can be caused by standing water in the pipes which, when it evaporates, spreads unpleasant odors in the room and around the house. In this case we have to intervene directly at the root of the problem, both in the bathroom and in the kitchen: the pipes. An effective method to do this is the use of 3 ingredients readily available in our homes: baking soda, water and apple cider vinegar. Therefore, for the smell of sewage and for more fragrant plumbing we try this home ingredient grandmother’s remedy.

The solution

To solve the problem of stench in the bathroom, we simply have to unscrew the screws of the siphon. We then pour 200 grams of sodium bicarbonate into the siphon and mix it with the water already present. We wait about 40 minutes, letting the bicarbonate act, trying not to open the taps or flush the toilet. After the time has elapsed, let’s complete the operation by adding a glass of apple cider vinegar to the siphon. With this procedure, the nauseating smell of sewage will tend to subside until it disappears completely from our bathroom fixtures. We can repeat this easy process once a month.

Similar procedure for the kitchen sink. In this case, in fact, we let half a liter of water boil in a pot and add 1 glass of apple cider vinegar. While we wait for the mixture to boil, we pour 150 grams of baking soda directly into the sink pipe. We then pour the liquid, plug the drain and let our remedy work overnight. In this case we can repeat the procedure even once a week.

