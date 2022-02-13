Against the tide, “whole afternoons passed …”. Mario Draghi’s hand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict – Il Tempo





A great silence on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Is Mario Draghi the great absentee in what threatens to be World War III? The argument is pitted by Claudia Fusani during the 12 February episode of Controcorrente, a talk show on Rete 4 hosted by Veronica Gentili: “While we were busy playing the squalid game of stickers for the Quirinale, and I say this with all the respect for the Quirinale, Draghi spent the afternoons on the phone about this whole Ukrainian dossier, we were busy with other things. Yesterday afternoon Draghi – reveals the journalist – spent hours on the phone with Brussels, with NATO … The telephone meetings have been continuous in recent weeks. It is true that we as Europe lack a common foreign policy, we lack a foreign minister, we lack a common army and that all this would mean giving up sovereignty, but at least this long path has begun ”.





Then Gabriele Albertini, former mayor of Milan and MEP, takes the floor on the possible conflict: “It has already been stated with great precision that we consume 40% of our gas needs from countries of the former Soviet Union, with the gas passing through Ukraine. Any crisis situation can complicate our economy. On Europe I will give an example from a few years ago, when Baroness Ashton came to hear in my foreign commission. She held the position of High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union from 2009 to 2014 and to Americans who asked for a point of reference for foreign policy matters, she said that they could talk to her, but that there was also a dedicated answering machine: 1 for the British position, 2 for the French position and so on ”.

