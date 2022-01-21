The days of the blackbird are approaching, traditionally the coldest of the year. For those suffering from freezing temperatures, the extremities of the body are always the most vulnerable. Many therefore ask themselves: are there natural solutions?

The answer is yes, but they are not suitable for everyone. Against tingling and cold hands and feet they recommend these grandmother’s remedies, but they could harm those who take some very common drugs. Let’s find out which ones.

Grandma’s secrets for keeping hands and feet warm

When you have frozen hands, there is nothing better than a nice hot drink. However, it seems that some herbal teas work better than others to warm the extremities of the body.

In fact, for those who always suffer from numb hands and feet, the fault could be poor circulation. It would therefore be useful to drink herbal teas that help against this problem. There is no reliable scientific evidence about it, but blueberry and ginger are among the most popular grandmother’s remedies to improve circulation.

Both blueberry and ginger are suitable for the preparation of delicious herbal teas. In the case of blueberry, dried berries and leaves are used. Ginger tea, on the other hand, can be prepared with fresh root. Many like to add honey and lemon juice to it.

Be warned, though: these grandmother’s remedies aren’t suitable for everyone. Here’s who should avoid them.

Due attention is not always paid to the interactions between medicines and what we eat. Not everyone knows, for example, that some drugs interfere with the absorption of important nutrients. In particular, there are very common medicines that could cause a vitamin D deficiency.

On the other hand, there are foods that are beneficial for most people, but harmful to those who take certain drugs. This is the case of grapes, but also of ginger and blueberry.

First, you need to know that ginger is said to be able to thin the blood. Precisely this characteristic makes it an ally of circulation. However, as experts explain, the same property could prove harmful to those who already take anticoagulants. In fact, ginger enhances the action of these medicines.

Secondly, the root could interfere with cyclosporine, but also with very common medicines: antidiabetics and antihypertensives.

Turning to blueberry, be careful if you take diabetes medications: according to experts, in fact, blueberries can increase their effect. In addition, those suffering from calcium oxalate stones should limit the consumption of blueberries.

In short, in all these cases it is better to ask your doctor for advice before trying any of the grandmother’s remedies.

