Over the years, unfortunately, the skin tends to no longer be toned and elastic as it once was. In fact, with the passing of age, the body begins to show signs of subsidence with consequences that not everyone accepts willingly. This happens in particular in cases where the face is affected by the signs of aging. We recently talked, for example, about how to eliminate and deflate dark circles and bags under the eyes with 3 simple natural remedies. However, although the face is the first most prominent, some imperfections can also appear in other areas, such as the legs. Especially in people who spend a lot of time on their feet or who have some pressure and circulation problems. In these cases, broken capillaries and varicose veins appear quickly. If we are looking for a solution against unsightly broken capillaries and varicose veins on the legs, here are 4 natural remedies.

Herbal remedies for legs

If we are looking for a natural method to soothe the appearance of varicose veins and broken capillaries we could find in the rusco herbalist’s shop. This plant is also called “butcher’s broom” and seems to be a good ally against fragile capillaries. Generally used for the face, butcher’s broom ointments can also be used in the treatment of the legs.

Against unsightly broken capillaries and varicose veins on the legs, here are 4 natural remedies

Also in herbal medicine we could discover a valid ally in gotu kola. From centella oils and ointments are extracted that boast the quality of deflating the legs, improving circulation and treating the most fragile capillaries.

Among the most popular

If we are looking for a solution that is among the most accredited, it is impossible not to mention the aloe vera extracts. These gels are very often used in skin care and beauty care. The beneficial principles present in aloe vera could be enhanced by using red fruits such as blueberry.

Better lifestyle

It will not surprise anyone that, even in this case, smoking and alcohol affect the manifestation of certain phenomena. It would therefore be advisable to exclude them by improving, however, also one’s lifestyle. Proper rest, good nutrition and hydration could make a difference in preventing certain ailments. Movement that promotes circulation and avoids swollen legs and varicose veins is also important. It seems, in fact, that a walk of a couple of minutes every hour would be enough to contain and improve the disorder.