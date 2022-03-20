Agámez breaks Marlon Licona’s frame and Vida defeats Motagua in La Ceiba

2022-03-19
Welcome to the minute by minute of Vida vs Motagua!
THE GAME: Life 1-0 Motagua
37′ GOOOOOOLLL OF LIFE! Great goal from Colombian Rafa Agámez after an extraordinary play by the coconut trees from the central defense. Win Life 1-0 to Motagua.
29′ Marcelo Santos, a Motagua player, is booked for a foul against Juan Contreras.
24′ Phew… savior from Pipo López; Carlos Mejía arrived, finished off Marco but the one-handed coconut keeper saved his goal in a fantastic way.
fifteen’ The tie between Motagua and Vida in La Ceiba persists.
10‘ Motagua tries to penetrate the coconut area based on the advances of Iván López but the defense stops well.
5′ Vida’s first arrival but Marlon Licona blunders and sends the ball to the corner kick. Motagua was saved.
STARTED: Vida and Motagua are playing at the Ceibeño stadium. The Nene Obando blues go for the win.
The teams come out onto the field. MNene Obando and Fernando Mira greet each other on the benches.
Motagua lineup: Marlon Licona; Marcelo Santos, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Omar Elvir; Héctor Castellanos, Juan Delgado, Carlos Mejía, Lucas Baldunciel; Ivan Lopez and Angel Tejeda.
Life Alignment: Roberto Lopez; Carlos Argueta, Juan Pablo Montes, Marcos Velasquez, Elison Rivas; Sergio Peña, Carlos Sánchez, Marvin Bernárdez, Alex Aguilar, Juan Contreras, Rafael Agámez.
The blues and the coconut trees are already in the Ceibeño stadium.
The Motagua fans have arrived en masse at the Ceibeño stadium.
Nene Obando has managed three games against Motagua; he lost two and won one. The cyclone comes from falling in the last two games.
The match between cocoteros and azuls will be the farewell as the main coach of César Obando in the capital club, since the Argentine Hernán “Tota” Medina arrives next week.
Vida and Motagua play a great game in La Ceiba in order to achieve date 11 of the Clausura-2022 championship. The game starts at 7:30 at night.