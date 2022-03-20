Agámez breaks Marlon Licona’s frame and Vida defeats Motagua in La Ceiba

2022-03-19

Welcome to the minute by minute of Vida vs Motagua!

SEE MORE: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras

THE GAME: Life 1-0 Motagua

37′ GOOOOOOLLL OF LIFE! Great goal from Colombian Rafa Agámez after an extraordinary play by the coconut trees from the central defense. Win Life 1-0 to Motagua.

29′ Marcelo Santos, a Motagua player, is booked for a foul against Juan Contreras.

24′ Phew… savior from Pipo López; Carlos Mejía arrived, finished off Marco but the one-handed coconut keeper saved his goal in a fantastic way.