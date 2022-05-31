Agatha is downgraded to a tropical depression; heavy rains will follow in 4 states

Agatha, the first hurricane of the season in the Mexican Pacific, was downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall on the southwestern coast of the country as a Category 2 hurricane.

Agatha made landfall earlier west of Puerto Angel, a beach community of about 2,500 people in Oaxaca state.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that Agatha will continue to generate torrential rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco; as well as heavy to intense rains that could generate landslides and floods in the Mexican southeast and in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Also, strong winds are expected with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters of significant height in the Gulf of Tehuantepec (coasts of Oaxaca and Chiapas, in addition to Tabasco and southern Veracruz.

On the other hand, a dry line, over the north of Mexico, in combination with a low pressure channel, over the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central, will produce showers, heavy rains and electrical discharges in these regions, in addition to winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Durango.

Agatha quickly gained strength due to the high sea temperatures and the initial forecasts did not rule out that it would reach category 3.

The beaches of the Oaxacan coast They looked cloudy and with rough seas on Monday morning, while the residents stocked up on water and food and protected homes and businesses. Non-essential classes and activities were suspended in the affected area.

“The shelters are already open, people are already arriving (…), we are at a red point, this is coming and it is coming strong,” Roberto Castillo, from Huatulco Civil Protection, warned AFP.

The Oaxacan government set up 203 temporary shelters with the capacity to accommodate 26,800 people, and hotels were set up to receive tourists.

5,240 national and foreign visitors have been identified in the risk zone in Oaxaca, which is home to resorts such as Puerto Escondido and Huatulco, popular with European and American tourists who are fond of surfing.

flood risk

The Meteorological Service of Mexico reported on its side that the phenomenon will continue to cause heavy rains in Oaxaca and in regions of the neighboring states of Chiapas and Guerrero.

The authorities closed the ports to navigation in those regions, while the airlines began to cancel their flights to the Huatulco international airport, on the Oaxaca coast, from Sunday.

Numerous and mighty rivers are located in the area affected by the storm, for which the Mexican Meteorological has warned of possible overflows and landslides.

Every year Mexico suffers the onslaught of tropical cyclones on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November.

The 2021 Pacific hurricane season, which runs from May 15 to November 30, was moderately active with 40 events. Of these, 15 were hurricanes, according to the Mexican Meteorological.