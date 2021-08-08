age, height and weight, who he is, real name, biography and curiosity.

Who is Cardi B? What is his real name, height weight and measures, love life and boyfriends, curiosity and career on the American rapper

Cardi B is an American rapper, her mainstream debut on the music scene it dates back to 2018, with the debut album “Invasion Of Privacy” that has set countless records for a female artist active on the Rap scene.

In addition to rap, Cardi is an all-round artist, actress, author of her own rhymes, and also a television personality. Her success in the United States was incredible, when she launched herself on the music scene, she immediately became the first historical rival of Nicki Minaj.

Cardi was born in the Bronx, and during his tumultuous past he did several jobs. Before moving on to musical success she was a stripper, and she never hid. Her past in strip clubs has allowed her to escape poverty and domestic violence, and has certainly made her very strong, forging her explosive personality.

Today Cardi B is recognized by the magazine Forbes as one of the most influential women in music. Her aggressive and sharp flow has made her in a short time the female rapper who has achieved the greatest goals in the shortest time, and is recognized as a genuine talent, although often out of line.

Cardi B already has to his credit Grammy Awards, BET Awards and American Music Awards, all with only his debut album.

Cardi B: real name, height, weight, measurements, date of birth, zodiac sign

Here is a small identity card of Cardi B

Cardi B real name: cardi B’s real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almàzar

Cardi B age: Cardi B is 27 years old (in 2020)

Cardi B height: Cardi B is 1 meter high and 54

Cardi B weight: Cardi B weighs 60 kg

Cardi B measures: Cardi B here are the measures 100x69x92cm

Cardi B date of birth: Cardi B was born on October 11, 1992

Loading... Advertisements

Cardi B zodiac sign: Cardi is of the sign of Libra

Cardi B place of birthCardi B was born in New York City, and grew up in the Bronx

Cardi B boyfriend and family: Cardi B is a married woman. Her husband is the rapper Offset, her daughter is called Kulture and was born in 2018

Who is Cardi B? Here are some songs, his career and curiosities

Female rap has changed its face in recent years. In the 00s the American female rap scene suffered from a great period of crisis, historical figures such as Missy Elliott and Lil’Kim could no longer sell as before with the end of the decade.

Then came Nicki Minaj, who with her flow, her style, became the undisputed queen of a new generation of rappers in pink. Nicki has paved the way for many other female artists. and one of these is certainly Cardi B!

In 2015 Cardi was the star of a reality show called Love & Hip Hop on channel VH1, which recorded screaming ratings. From there the step was really short, after a few years he decided to throw himself into the fray, and released his debut album “Invasion Of Privacy” in April of 2018!

From this debut Cardi managed to churn out 2 hits number 1 “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It”, and to his credit he already has well 8 Top 20 hits in the U.S.

The future for Cardi is all to be written! In 2020 he released the new single WAP in the company of another rising star rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. The single in its first days of release has already broken several records, and anticipates the highly anticipated second album by Cardi B, to be released by the end of 2020.

Cardi has an incredible fame in the United States, on the other hand at world level the rival of all time Nicki Minaj, seems for now still to have a considerable advantage in terms of fame and visibility. Who knows that the second album does not lead to a real international expansion of Cardi’s audience.

10 curiosities and things you may not know about Cardi B

Cardi B does not have a license. Having grown up in the city the singer has never done the patbody, despite having an unbridled passion for engines. Cardi B raps predominantly in English, but the his blood is also Latin. Her father is from the Dominican Republic, while her mother was born on the island of Trinidad. In the family they call her Bacardi like the well-known brand of Rum. When he worked as a stripper he told his mother that she was babysitting Cardi B decided to intervene on his physique already at the young age of 19. He discovered cosmetic surgery at a young age Cardi B was the first rapper to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1998 when Lauryn Hill “Doo Wop (That Thing)” reached the summit. That’s right, not even Nicki Minaj had succeeded before. Among his idols and his inspirations there are Madonna and Lady Gaga Cardi B adores the politician Democrat Bernie Sanders, and has always been politically committed to supporting the radical democrat. Cardi B thought Be Careful would be his biggest hit, and he didn’t expect that instead I Like It would reach the top of the hot 100 for his second number 1. Cardi B is a great enthusiast of high fashion.

Learn more about Cardi B’s ghetto style in this article

Cardi B has a really promising future on the music scene, much of his success is also due to success on social media and on TV. The singer has more than 70 million followers on instagram alone, and is among the most followed stars