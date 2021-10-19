age, height, wife and children, Mission Impossible and curiosity

Tom Cruise is one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, famous for movie like Top Gun And Mission Impossible. Let’s find out some curiosities about him.

Tom Cruise: age

Tom Cruise, real name Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, is originally from Syracuse, New York, where he was born on July 3, 1962. He is therefore 58 years old and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Tom Cruise: height

The American actor is 1.70cm tall

Wife and children

The first marriage of the actor dates back to 1987, with his colleague Mimi Rogers. Their divorce dates back to 1990, the year of the star’s wedding with actress Nicole Kidman.

The two met in 1989, on the set of Days of thunder, and they got married on December 19 of the following year. Their union lasted about 10 years and ended with the sensational divorce of 2001.

The couple adopted two sons: Isabella Jane and Connor Anthony. In 2007 Nicole Kidman revealed he had two abortions during the wedding.

Then there was the engagement with Penelope Cruz, met on the set of Vanilla Sky, and, since 2005, the relationship with Katie Holmes. The star actress of Dawson’s Creek became his wife in 2006, after the birth of daughter Suri Cruise. The divorce is dated 2012, and it is from 2014 that the actor would have broken off relations with his wife. Apparently he’s engaged to now Hayley Elizabeth Atwll, a British actress, class 1982.

Mission Impossible

Mission Impossible is a 1996 film directed by Brian De Palma. In the film Tom Cruise plays the role of Ethan Hunt, a member of the IMF (Impossible Mission Force), a special secret section of the CIA in charge of carrying out the missions deemed most delicate and dangerous. The saga includes seven chapters and the seventh film will be released on November 19, 2021. Some scenes, in fact, were shot in Rome.

Curiosity