age, height, wife and children, prison and curiosity about the actor

Robert John Downey Jr is an American film actor and producer. He is known to the general public for playing the roles of Sherlock Holmes and Tony Stark in Iron Man.

Robert John Downey: age

The actor was born on April 4, 1965 in New York, United States. He is therefore 56 years old and is of the sign of Aries.

Height

Robert John Downey stands 1.74cm tall.

Parents and family

The father is half Lithuanian, a quarter Hungarian and a quarter Irish, while on the mother’s side he has English, Scottish, German and Swiss-German origins.

Robert and his sister Allyson found themselves immersed in acting early on, so much so that Robert began studying at Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center in New York before moving to California with his father following his parents’ divorce in 1978. In 1982, Robert dropped out of Santa Monica High School to become a full-time actor.

Wife and children

Robert is married to producer Susan Levin since 2005. Before this marriage, however, the actor was married from 1992 to 2004 to the musician Deborah Falconer.

The two had a son, Indio, born in 1993. In 2003 he met Susan Levin on the set of the film Gothika. The couple has a son, Ecton Elias Downey, born in 2012, e a little girl, Avri Roel, born in 2014.

Prison

Robert Downney Jr. spent a year in a California state prison. In 1999, he was sentenced to three years in prison for failing to show up for a mandatory drug test. According to Vanity Fair, Downey Jr. worked five days a week in the prison kitchen, earning eight cents an hour.

Curiosities about the actor