age, height, wife and children, prison and curiosity about the actor
Robert John Downey Jr is an American film actor and producer. He is known to the general public for playing the roles of Sherlock Holmes and Tony Stark in Iron Man.
Robert John Downey: age
The actor was born on April 4, 1965 in New York, United States. He is therefore 56 years old and is of the sign of Aries.
Height
Robert John Downey stands 1.74cm tall.
Parents and family
The father is half Lithuanian, a quarter Hungarian and a quarter Irish, while on the mother’s side he has English, Scottish, German and Swiss-German origins.
Robert and his sister Allyson found themselves immersed in acting early on, so much so that Robert began studying at Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center in New York before moving to California with his father following his parents’ divorce in 1978. In 1982, Robert dropped out of Santa Monica High School to become a full-time actor.
Wife and children
Robert is married to producer Susan Levin since 2005. Before this marriage, however, the actor was married from 1992 to 2004 to the musician Deborah Falconer.
The two had a son, Indio, born in 1993. In 2003 he met Susan Levin on the set of the film Gothika. The couple has a son, Ecton Elias Downey, born in 2012, e a little girl, Avri Roel, born in 2014.
Prison
Robert Downney Jr. spent a year in a California state prison. In 1999, he was sentenced to three years in prison for failing to show up for a mandatory drug test. According to Vanity Fair, Downey Jr. worked five days a week in the prison kitchen, earning eight cents an hour.
Curiosities about the actor
- Robert Downey Jr. made his acting debut at the age of five. Robert made his acting debut in the film Pound (1970) written and directed by his father. Between the ’80s and’ 90s Robert does his usual apprenticeship participating in films such as Last chance (1985), The explosive woman (1985), Final verdict (1989), A strange case (1989), while in 1992 he played Charlie Chaplin in the film Charlot: for this film he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, winning the one for Best Actor. During the 1990s, Robert appears in films such as The Last Party (1993), Natural born killers (1994), Conflict of Interest (1998) and Wonder Boys (2000).
- He was engaged to Sarah Jessica Parker. The two were engaged for several years, from 1984 to 1991.
- He got over his addiction to alcohol and drugs. It seems that the actor has been clean since 2003 and that he managed to get out of it thanks to the support of his family, and above all thanks to the practice of meditation, yoga and Wing Chun.
- Robert Downey Jr. is a watch collector. Apparently he has an impressive collection of watches and his collection includes brands such as Breitling, Omega, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Rolex.