age, instagram and movies with Joyce from Stranger Things

Winona Ryder is an American actress, currently popular for the role of Joyce Byers in the series Stranger Things.

Born in Winona on October 29, 1971, has 50 years. His film debut dates back to the late 1980s. However, real success reaches it thanks to the films Edward Scissorhands And Sirens.

In addition to being very famous in the field of acting, Ryder has often been talked about, especially for the life private. In fact, at the beginning of the new millennium, they arrested her for kleptomania.

He has had several love stories with quite well-known actors, such as Christian Slater, Johnny Depp, Matt Damon and Page Hamilton.

As for the social world, Winona doesn’t seem to be very active. For example, on Instagram there is no official profile of her, but only several fan pages dedicated to her.

Winona Ryder movie

What are the movie in which the beautiful starred Winona Ryder?

Below you will find the list with most of his experiences regarding the big screen, starting from the beginning up to today:

Lucas, Square Dance – Homecoming, Beetlejuice – Sprite pig, 1969 – Days of anger. Splinters of Madness, Great Balls of Fire! – Flashes of fire, Roxy – The return of a star. Edward Scissorhands, Mermaids (Mermaids), Night on Earth, Dracula. The age of innocence, The house of spirits, Young, cute and unemployed. Little Women and The Years of Memories.

But also:

Boys, The Seduction of Evil, Alien – Cloning, Celebrity, Interrupted Girls, Autumn in New York. Lost Souls – Prophecy, Mr. Deeds, Deceitful is the heart more than anything. The Darwin Awards – Accidental Suicides for Undeveloped Minds, A Scanner Darkly – A dark scrutiny. The Last Word, The Informers, Star Trek, The Black Swan, The Iceman, The Letter and Destination Wedding.

