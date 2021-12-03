Age of Ashes on Steam available – Nerd4.life

Century: Age of Ashes And available on Steam. It is a free-to-play multiplayer title focused on dragon fights. To celebrate, the classic launch trailer was also released, which you can find below.

If you want, you can go to the Century: Age of Ashes Steam page and start playing right away. As free-to-play tradition has it, three are already available content packs, which give you access to exclusive skins for dragons and gear, in-game gems, emblems, icons, experience point bonuses, and more. They are the € 19.99 Wyvern Founder’s Pack, the € 39.99 Leviathan Founder’s Pack and the € 59.99 Behemoth Founder’s Pack.

Note that currently Century: Age of Ashes already has more than thousand reviews of users, 74% of whom are positive. Of course, it must be considered that many were written after a very few hours of play, but it is still a good sign, at least for the debut. It should also be emphasized how it seems to have been launched in a much better state than other multiplayer titles of 2021, much more noble and expensive (Battlefield 2042, we are talking about you … but not only).

Century: Age of Ashes puts players on the backs of big dragons, for addicting fighting 6 against 6, in flag-stealing competitions and in real gold races. Of course, the beasts and their riders are fully customizable.