Tech

Age of Empires 4 first in the Steam rankings, beats New World and Back 4 Blood – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee54 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Age of Empires 4 has conquered the Steam rankings at the launch, occupying the first two positions and beating New World And Back 4 Blood, which nevertheless continue to do very well.

The second most played title of Xbox Game Studios on Steam, Age of Empires 4 has in short been greeted with great enthusiasm by users of the digital platform Valve, despite being available for free for subscribers to Xbox Game Pass.

Among the new entries it is certainly worth noting Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (review here), which debuted in fifth position with the PC version, which is the only one at the moment to boast support for the ray tracing.

Steam ranking from 25 to 31 October 2021

  1. Age of Empires IV
  2. Age of Empires IV (preorder)
  3. New World
  4. Back 4 Blood
  5. Guardians of the Galaxy
  6. Football Manager 2022
  7. Age of Empires IV (deluxe)
  8. Inscryption
  9. Forza Horizon 5
  10. Valve Index

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee54 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Someone will have different (and fewer) free games from PlayStation Plus in November

8 hours ago

Husqvarna Norden 901 TEST: how it goes on and off-road! PREVIEW – Moto.it

2 hours ago

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will include an unexpected game mode

12 hours ago

Trony flyer, with the new offer “Get 3 and Pay 2” lots of products at a super price

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button