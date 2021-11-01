Age of Empires 4 first in the Steam rankings, beats New World and Back 4 Blood – Nerd4.life

Age of Empires 4 has conquered the Steam rankings at the launch, occupying the first two positions and beating New World And Back 4 Blood, which nevertheless continue to do very well.

The second most played title of Xbox Game Studios on Steam, Age of Empires 4 has in short been greeted with great enthusiasm by users of the digital platform Valve, despite being available for free for subscribers to Xbox Game Pass.

Among the new entries it is certainly worth noting Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (review here), which debuted in fifth position with the PC version, which is the only one at the moment to boast support for the ray tracing.

Steam ranking from 25 to 31 October 2021