Age of Empires 4 made PC gamers fall in love

With Age of Empires 4, Microsoft has performed two small miracles: the first is to have dusted off one of the most loved RTS sagas ever. The second, on the other hand, has confirmed that it has a decidedly strong brand, able to withstand all the expectations of players and critics. We passed it with flying colors in our review, but users are loving it too, as Steam data shows.

Age of Empires 4 is not a game for everyone and we know it well. The world of strategists has its own niche, hardly comparable to that of games belonging to the open world genre or RPG. Despite all the difficulty of accessing the title for a neophyte who is preparing for the first time in the world of this genre, the game developed by World’s Edge and Relic Entertainment has been able to conquer the rankings of the most played titles since October 28, 2021, the day of launch of the new strategy in real time. The maximum number of contemporary players recorded was 69,000 while the players currently in the game are attested almost 63,000 daily.

Numbers matter and Age of Empires 4 seems to have them all on its side. The peak, despite this, continues to be stable, a sign of how there was a need for an important return from the franchise. Microsoft all this seems to have understood and after the remastered editions of the first three chapters has staked everything on a new edition, filling a very important vacuum.

Age of Empires 4 is available right now on PC only and available for purchase on Steam or on the Microsoft Store. Like all the exclusives, however, the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass and it cannot be excluded that in the near future the title will not land on consoles. Given numbers, the possibility of seeing him in the temple short is absolutely not to be excluded.