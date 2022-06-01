Age of Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa: how old are the couple | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran are one of the most popular couples of the moment, mainly because of the darling that both have been shown publicly and through social networks, while the Spaniard competes in “The House of the Famous” 2.

MORE INFORMATION: What did Toni say about her separation from Adamari López in “The House of Celebrities” 2

Although many have claimed that the dancer still has feelings towards Adamari Lópezdue to the large number of times he has mentioned it in the course of the Telemundo reality showthe North American influencer has known how to respect the acts of her current partner.

The Texan was even recently encouraged to share a tender message for Costa, where she debunked any separation rumors, assuring that “he didn’t need his name mentioned”.

MORE INFORMATION: Toni Costa reveals Adamari López’s trick to look younger

The Iberian maintains a courtship with Evelyn Beltrán. A long-distance relationship, since both live in different places in the US (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán / Instagram)

And it is that, despite criticism and accusations of infidelity of Spanish towards his ex-partner with BeltranThe truth is that both have shown a lot of chemistry, as reflected when the Spaniard organized the birthday party of his current partner.

However, although the two are very active and energetic characters, few would imagine the great age difference between the two and how they show that age does not matter for love.

MORE INFORMATION: Toni Costa, Adamari López, Evelyn Beltrán and a war of indirections

HOW OLD ARE EVELYN BELTRÁN AND TONI COSTA?

The Zumba instructor and the influencer are characters with a lot of vitality and joy, which has led users to wonder how old the couple is.

Who is Evelyn Beltrán and how old is she?

Evelyn Beltran is a businesswoman and influencer 27-year-old Texan who really enjoys dancing, this being precisely the reason why she met her current partner.

Currently, she has almost 220 thousand followers on Instagram, where she shares her exercise routines and moments with her little 4-year-old son, Timothy.

MORE INFORMATION: The contestant of “The house of the famous 2″ who is fed up with Adamari López and Toni Costa

Who is Toni Costa and how old is he?

The 38-year-old Spanish dancer is one of the most popular figures in recent times, mainly after his famous separation with Adamari López.

The former participant ofLook who is dancing” is a father to Alaïa, his five-year-old little girl, the result of his marriage to the host of “Hoy”.

The age difference between Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán

While the Spaniard was born on August 20, 1983 and is 38 years old, the American came into the world on February 26 and is 27 years old.

That is, Toni Costa is eleven years older than Evelyn Beltran.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT EVELYN BELTRÁN AND TONI COSTA

HOW MUCH IS TONI COSTA’S FORTUNE?

The dancer, choreographer, actor and Zumba teacher also has a business facet, which began after the earnings obtained in the world of modeling and various TV projects.

Not surprisingly, Adamari López’s ex-partner has her own line of accessories, such as caps with her personal logo, and is also about to launch her exclusive sunglasses. That is, personal and productive income has. MORE DETAILS HERE