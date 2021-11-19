Age of Ultron and the joke engineered by John M. Pisani, Mark Ruffalo’s double

In the book on the history of the MCU, the joke concocted by John M. Pisani, the double of Mark Ruffalo, on the set of Avengers: Age of Ultron was described.

In the volume The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a collector’s book by 512 pages containing exclusive photos, interviews and behind the scenes on the creation of theUniverse Marvel Cinematic that we bought and that we are analyzing page by page – unpublished background on the processing of the various films of the Marvel Studios and of Saga of the Infinite.

In a section of the volume dedicated to the complex production history of Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) a curious background has been revealed regarding the joke that Mark Ruffalo, interpreter of Bruce Banner / Hulk, he said to Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) during the shooting of the film Joss Whedon with the help of the Marvel Studios advertising agent John M. Pisani. For those who don’t know, John Pisani has been mistaken for Mark Ruffalo on numerous occasions due to the striking aesthetic resemblance to the actor to the point that his presence a Berlin in the summer of 2015, it prompted MCU fans and paparazzi to believe that the Jade Giant would appear in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Here is the excerpt of the book in which Pisani recounts his experience on the set of the second film sui Avengers:

“One day on set, while they were shooting the scene where Banner is with Natasha at the Avengers Tower bar, Ruffalo got an idea. ‘Mark wanted to play a joke on Scarlett. ‘ recalls Pisani. ‘She said ‘You will be wearing the exact same clothes as me and we will swap in the last take. ‘ Whedon agreed. The director and Ruffalo gave Pisani the lines to learn for the scene. Once wearing Ruffalo’s clothes – complete even with the same haircut – Pisani hid behind the scenes. Whedon announced the start of filming and said ‘Okay, let’s do another one.’ That short break was all the Banner twins needed to swap. Johansson was looking to the side and saw neither Ruffalo slip away nor Pisani enter. Pisani positioned himself exactly where Ruffalo was before, while the interpreter of the Hulk hid. ‘When Scarlett turned around it was clear that she was thinking ‘What?’ He couldn’t understand.‘explains Pisani. And then Whedon started filming. ‘Scarlett kept saying her lines of dialogue, we did the whole scene together. Finally, when Whedon interrupted the scene, Johansson burst out laughing saying ‘Oh my God, I thought you were John Pisani!’. That’s when I said ‘It’s me!’ and she started laughing. Then Ruffalo also walked in laughing and Joss thought it was the best joke ever. But Pisani would not have been the last to laugh. “

“Pisani was so convincing as Banner, at least when filmed from behind, that he gave the producer [Jeremy] Latcham an idea during additional shots. A scene of Tony Stark talking to Banner was requested, but Ruffalo was busy overseas filming Now You See Me 2. But not a problem, at least when you have a Ruffalo impersonator working on the film. Latcham asked me ‘Hey, could you come to the set? Joss wants you to double for Mark Ruffalo. ‘ Pisani explains. ‘He told me ‘You just have to put those clothes back on and stand there, that’s all. You can do it?’ and I said ‘It’s not a problem, I can do it.’ But Latcham hadn’t been entirely honest. The night before shooting, Latcham called Pisani and told him she was faxing him the script. Pisani was understandably confused… why on earth would he have known the lines? ‘Latcham said’ Oh… You have to say a few lines too.‘My reaction was’ What ?! You did not tell me!” Latcham assured Pisani it would be ‘super easy’ and hung up. At that moment, three and a half pages full of dialogue between Stark and Banner arrived in Pisani’s office… and it was all scientific jargon.“ “Not being an actor, Pisani began to get very agitated. She knew Robert Downey Jr. well – the two had been friends for years – but this was a close-up of Stark. He was terrified of doing a bad job and confusing Downey Jr., so he stayed awake until 4am trying desperately to study the scene and memorize lines. Exhausted, Pisani went to the place a few hours later, put on the costume and underwent make-up and wig. When I enter the set, Downey Jr. laughed out loud. He had no idea that Pisani was acting as a stand-in for Ruffalo. Pisani, tense and sweaty, got into position and Whedon exclaimed ‘Action!’. On the seventh take, Pisani began to feel uncomfortable with the lines. It was then that Robert said ‘Okay, now I’m going to improvise.’ recalls Pisani. ‘He was doing all these things, and I tried to keep up with him. Eventually, with the final take, Downey Jr. caused Pisani to burst into uncontrollable laughter. ‘But we made it.’ Pisani says proudly. ‘And it’s in the movie.’“

We remember that Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), written and directed by Joss Whedon, sees in the cast Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes / War Machine), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Pietro Maximoff), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Paul Bettany (Vision), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Stellan Skarsgård (Erik Selvig), James Spader (Ultron) e Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury).

