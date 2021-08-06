Age of Ultron and the “red light” detail of Vision that we almost saw in the film

What if we told you that in the original plans of Avengers: Age of Ultron a scene was expected that would show the penis of Vision? It may sound crazy, but we assure you it’s the truth.

It was the same to reveal it Paul Bettany, interpreter of the hero in MCU, who told that Joss Whedon had tried to persuade in every way i Marvel Studios to show the hero’s genitals in the sequence of his “birth”. Apparently, the director was so sure he wanted to include that detail in the cinecomic that he was quite insistent with Kevin Feige and associates, who on the contrary did not believe it was really a good idea:

“I know that Joss Whedon really, really wanted Vision to be pictured with his genitals in the scene where he is created. “He must have a penis,” he kept repeating. And all of them, like Kevin [Feige] and Louis [D’Esposito], they replied “We don’t know Joss … that is … we’re not sure it’s a good idea”. “

But since the director was so sure he wanted to put that particular in Avengers: Age of Ultron, in the end the Studios decided to give it a try, contacting concept artists who would create themed sketches:

“’There must be a penis. I want sketches with those penises”He would say every time. And in the end they were really made and hung all on one wall. When they entered the room to discuss the matter, Joss saw them and immediately said, “Ok, I was 100% wrong. I don’t want to see any more. “

And perhaps, considering his reaction, it was for the best.

The hero was recently the protagonist – alongside his colleague Elizabeth Olsen, who reprized the role of Scarlet Witch – from the series WandaVision, available on Disney + from January 15th. In the cast of the show we have seen, among others, too Kathryn Hahn in the role of Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris in that of Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo e Kat Dennings, who has returned to play Darcy Lewis.

The show is set three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows the days of Wanda and Visione in the quiet town of Westview, where they moved to live in peace and away from the superhero “routine”. Trying to hide their powers, the two try to settle in that normal and idyllic place. But they soon realize that things are very different from what they seem, starting with time and space. But even their neighbors aren’t quite as lighthearted and friendly as they thought.

Source: Lights, Camera, Pod

