age, photo, career, private life

Anne Hathaway is a famous American actress, who counts among her best-known roles the lead role in The Devil Wears Prada.

Anne Hathaway was born in New York on November 12, 1982 and is an American actress. Raised in Brooklyn, her father Gerald is a lawyer and mother Kate McCauley she is also an actress. She received a Catholic education and at 11 she wanted to become a nun.

Since his brother Michael he came out as homosexual, he abandoned Catholicism, no longer recognizing himself in his confessions. His film debut took place in 2001 in the Disney comedy “Pretty Princess“. In 2004 she is the protagonist of the “Ella Enchanted – the magical world of Ella“, Where he was able to demonstrate his singing skills. A few years later he joined Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal neither “Brokeback Mountain Secrets“, Oscar nominated film. The role that consecrated her comes in 2006, alongside Meryl Streep with “The devil wears Prada“.

Anne Hathaway, success and private life

Considered among the best actresses of her generation, Anne Hathaway has participated in successful films such as “Becoming Jane” next to Maggie Smith and James McAvoy And “Bride Wars – My best enemy“. In 2009 she is the White Queen in “Alice in Wonderland” from Tim Burton and in 2011 he still acts alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in “Love & other remedies“, For which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

In 2012 Anne Hathaway is Catwoman in “The Dark Knight – The Return” from Christopher Nolan and gets the role of Fantine in “Les Misérables“Which earned her the victory at the 2013 Oscars. The following year she participated in”Interstellar”By Nolan with Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain and works with Robert De Niro in “The unexpected intern“. She is married married to Adam Shulman, with whom she has two children: Jonathan and Jack.