age, private life and movies with the charming actor

Dylan McDermott is an American actor.

Born in Waterbury on October 26, 1961, has more than 60 years even if it doesn’t show them at all. Famous for having acted in several films, he also took part in several TV series, such as for example American Horror Story, Will & Grace, Law & Order – Organized Crime and Dark Blue.

Regarding the private life of McDermott, we know that he had a long relationship with the beautiful in the past Julia Roberts.

For some years, however, he has been sentimentally engaged with Maggie Q, actress he met on the set of Stalker.

Dylan McDermott movie

Here are most of the films featuring McDermott’s presence:

Hamburger Hill: hill 937, directed by John Irvin (in 1987)

Twister, directed by Michael Almereyda (in 1989)

Hardware – Lethal Metal, directed by Richard Stanley (in 1990)

Diary of a Murderer, directed by Charles Finch (in 1991)

Miracle on 34th Street, directed by Les Mayfield (in 1994)

Mister Destiny, directed by Jack Baran (in 1995)

Home for the Holidays, directed by Jodie Foster (in 1995)

Appointment for three, directed by Damon Santostefano (in 1999)

Texas Rangers, directed by Steve Miner (in 2001)

Party Monster, directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (in 2003)

Wonderland, directed by James Cox (in 2003)

But also:

Edison City, directed by David J. Burke (in 2005)

The Messengers, directed by Oxide Pang Chun and Danny Pang (in 2007)

Have Dreams, Will Travel, directed by Brad Isaacs (in 2007)

Nobody Walks, directed by Ry Russo-Young (in 2012)

We are infinite, directed by Stephen Chbosky (in 2012)

Surprise candidate, directed by Jay Roach (in 2012)

Attack on Power – Olympus Has Fallen, directed by Antoine Fuqua (in 2013)

Freezer, directed by Mikael Salomon (in 2013)

Mercy, directed by Peter Cornwell (in 2014)

Survivor, directed by James McTeigue (in 2015)

A Winning Family – King Richard, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (in 2021)

