Between best actresses of world cinema Meryl Streep, at the registry office Mary Louise Streep. A “Monster of skill”: holds the record of Oscar nominations in the categories reserved for acting. 21 in total. She won three of statuettes, for Best Supporting Actress for “Kramer vs Kramer” (1979), and Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Sophie’s Choice” (1982) and per “The Iron Lady” (2011). She is, together with Ingrid Bergman, the second actress by number of awards in the history of the Oscars, after the only one Katharine Hepburn (which was awarded four statuettes). Plus it is the only one to have been nominated for an Oscar for films produced in five decades (the seventies, eighties, nineties, two thousand and two thousand and ten).

Meryl Streep: age, weight, height, career and private life of the Hollywood diva

His curriculum is very long; a versatile, complete actress. Among his best performances The Hunter (1978), The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981), Silkwood (1983), My Africa (1985), Ironweed (1987), A Cry in the Night (1988), Postcards from Hell (1990), The Bridges by Madison County (1995), The Voice of Love (1998), The Music of the Heart (1999), The Orchid Thief (2002), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), The Doubt (2008), Julie & Julia ( 2009), Secrets of Osage County (2013), Into the Woods (2014), Florence (2016) And The Post (2017). Many awards: enjoys the record of 31 Golden Globe nominations, and 9 victories. She is also the winner of two Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Critics Choice Awards, three Emmy Awards, a Cannes Film Festival Award, two BAFTA Awards, a Golden Bear (Lifetime Achievement) and a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. . In 2017 the Golden Globe for Lifetime Achievement for his contribution to American culture through the performing arts.

She is romantically linked to Don Gummer: the couple has 4 children

Born in 1949, Meryl Streep was born in Summit and raised in New Jersey, where from an early age he began to study singing and acting. In 1975 graduating from the “Yale Drama School”. That same year he moved to New York, where he participated in several plays of the Shakespeare Festival: Henry V, The Taming of the Shrew with Raúl Juliá e Measure by measure alongside Sam Waterston and John Cazale. Right here it meets Cazale, with whom he will have a relationship until his untimely death in 1978. The actor, with whom he will share the set of “The hunter” he dies of lung cancer that leaves him no way out. Afterwards the Hollywood star knows the sculptor Don Gummer, with whom she is still married today. The couple has four children: Henry, born in 1979, famous musician with the stage name of Henry Wolfe, Mamie, who arrived in 1983, Grace, born in 1986 and Louisa, born in 1991. In 2019 she became grandmother for the first time, by the second child. Let’s close with some curiosities: the Streep is 168 cm high and weighs about 70 kg. Read also the article -> Meryl Streep, John Cazale’s illness: the moving love story in the shadow of Hollywood