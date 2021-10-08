age, where and when he was born, private life, wife, books and curriculum vitae of the writer

News

Who is Antonio Monda: age, curriculum vitae, private life of the writer and director of the Rome Film Fest, Serena Bortone’s guest at Today is another day, in the episode of Friday 8 October.

Where and when he was born: biography of Antonio Monda

Antonio Monda was born in Velletri on October 19, 1962, under the zodiac sign of Libra. His adopted city, however, is Rome, where his father moved to practice as a lawyer.

Antonio Monda attended the Liceo Massimo and graduated in Law at Sapienza. She is the maternal grandson of Riccardo Misasi, Christian Democrat and former Minister of Education and the South.

Passionate about Cinema and Entertainment, Monda is a lecturer at the Television Department of New York University and collaborates with various newspapers, including La Repubblica, La Stampa, Vogue, RAINews 24 and RaiPlay.

Antonio Monda: the books

His debut novel is The Absolution, focused on the theme of the presumption of innocence and the ethics of law.

Monda later gave birth to a literary cycle of ten books set in New York in the twentieth century. The first novel in the series is America does not exist, winner of the Premio Cortina d’Ampezzo award, set in the 1950s.

They follow The house on the rock (sixties), Ota Benga (ten years), The unworthy (seventies), The evidence of things not seen (the eighties), I am the fire (the Forties), In the devil’s territory (nineties) e The prince of the world (1920s).

Wife and children: Antonio Monda’s private life

Since 1994 Antonio Monda lives and works in New York with his wife Jacqueline Greaves. They are united by a common love for culture, literature and art.

The couple has three children: Ignazio, Caterina and Marilù. The latter decided to follow in her father’s footsteps and is known in America for writing the fantasy saga The Legacy of the Shadow in 2012.

Their apartment on Central Park West is one of the most important New York cultural salons, habitually frequented by personalities such as Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Tom Hanks, Don DeLillo, Bernardo Bertolucci, Derek Walcott, Paul Auster, Martin Scorsese, Philip Roth and Arthur Miller .

