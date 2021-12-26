Who is Angelina Jolie: age, where and when she was born, Brad Pitt and natural and non-natural children, private life, mother surname. The actress is the protagonist of the film Maleficent aired tonight in prime time on Rai Uno.

Age, where and when she was born, Instagram, the cogome of the mother: the biography of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, at the registry office Angelina Jolie Voight, is an American actress, director and producer. Angelina Jolie was born in Los Angeles on June 4, 1975. She is 46 years old and is of the zodical sign of Gemini. In addition to an actress, she is a UNHCR ambassador. He has won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, three Screen Actors Guilds and a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. It is very active in the humanitarian field and does not fail to show it on social networks (Angelina Jolie Instagram).

His father is the American actor Jon voight. After the separation of her parents, Jolie had no relationship with her father for many years. Any attempt at reconciliation was in vain. There was a significant rapprochement when father and daughter starred together in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, but relations broke again after the father granted an interview to NBC’s Access Hollywood program, claiming that his daughter had suffered from mental disorders since. as a child. In July 2002, the actress filed a request to legally change her name to “Angelina Jolie “, removing the paternal surname Voight. The name change was made official on 12 September 2002.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, children and private life

Angelina Jolie together with ex-husband Brad Pitt owns assets of approximately 380 million dollars. For her husband’s 50th birthday, Jolie bought an island worth $ 12.2 million, located on the east coast of the United States, 50 miles from New York. In 2005, Jolie was awarded the Cambodian citizenship by the king of the country Norodom Sihamoni, in recognition of his commitment to environmental protection in the Asian country. Angelina Jolie claimed to be bisexual: she confirmed the bond with the co-star of Foxfire, Jenny Shimizu.

On March 28, 1996 she married the English actor Jonny Lee Miller, co-star of the movie Hackers. The couple separated the following year to divorce in February 1999. On May 5, 2000, she married the actor in second marriage Billy Bob Thornton, known on the set of Falso track. The couple have often publicly stated the strong bond that united them, sealed by tattoos and a blood pact between the two. The marriage ended in divorce in May 2003.

In 2005 she was embroiled in a scandal, being accused of being the cause of the end of the marriage between the actors Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston. The allegations alleged that she and Pitt had a relationship on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The actress denied any accusations. However, she soon admitted that she fell in love on the set. The Jolie-Pitt couple in April 2012 are officially engaged. The couple got married on 23 August 2014 in their castle in Miraval, in France. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences.

On March 10, 2002, Angelina Jolie adopts her first child, Chivan Maddox. The baby was born on August 5, 2001 in Rath Vibol, Cambodia. On 6 July 2005 he adopted a six-month-old girl, originally from Ethiopia, Zahara Marley. The baby was born on January 8, 2005. On May 27, 2006, Jolie gives birth to her first natural child in Swakopmund, Namibia, with Brad Pitt. The little girl was named Shiloh Nouvel. On March 15, 2007 it adopted Pax Thien, a three-year-old boy from Vietnam. On July 12, 2008 at the Lenval Pediatric Hospital in Nice, France, the actress gave birth to twins from Brad Pitt, a baby boy, Knox, She is a girl, Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie’s career in a nutshell

Angelina Jolie achieves international fame by interpreting the icon of video games Lara Croft in the films Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life (2003). She has won three consecutive Golden Globes: in 1998 for the TV film George Wallace, in 1999 for Gia – Una donna beyond all limits and in 2000 for Interrupted girls, for which she also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. In 2009 she received a second Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance in Changeling. In 2014, she was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Oscar Award at the Governors Award ceremony. He also starred in the video Alta marea by Antonello Venditti.

Angelina Jolie’s childhood and studies

After the separation of the parents in 1976, Angelina Jolie and his brother grew up in Palisades, New York, with his mother abandoning all artistic aspirations to care for her children. Influenced by her mother’s acting, after seeing her films Angelina aspires to become an actress making his debut at the age of seven, alongside his father, in the film Trying to Get Out by Hal Ashby.

At the age of eleven he entered the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute, which he attended for two years, appearing in several productions. Later he attended Beverly Hills High School, where a ffootprint of discomfort towards children from wealthier families, since, living with his mother, he had to survive on a modest income.

During the years of his studies he was the subject of teasing by some students, for his slim physique and for wearing glasses and braces for his teeth. This discomfort led the young Angelina to self-harm, that is, she caused herself wounds with knives that she herself collected. During that time she began to go dark. At fourteen he dreamed of becoming a necrophore. Angelina wore only black clothes and had dyed her hair purple. Two years later, he returned to acting in the theater, earned his diploma.

Jolie has been at the center of some controversy regarding her deep bond with her brother. On stage at the 2000 Oscars night, the actress declared her deep love for her brother and the two were later seen exchanging a kiss on the lips. What happened fueled the gossip about their possible incestuous relationship that the actress was quick to deny.

Mastectomy

Angelina Jolie lost her mother to ovarian cancer on January 27, 2007. This thing deeply disturbed her and on May 14, 2013, Jolie published an article in the New York Times in which she wrote that she had undergone surgery. dual mastectomy to prevent the risk of developing a breast cancer.

The actress said she had the BRCA1 gene mutation and according to doctors she had an 87% risk of developing breast cancer and a 50% risk of developing breast cancer. ovarian cancer, since his mother, grandmother and aunt had died from the same cause. Now, thanks to the removal of the breasts, the odds have dropped to 5%.

Maleficient-The Secret of Sleeping Beauty

Maleficent – The Secret of Sleeping Beauty, is a 2014 film directed by Robert Stromberg, making his directorial debut. The film is the remake of the classic Disney The Sleeping Beauty of 1959. Angelina Jolie, in addition to being the protagonist, is also an executive producer. In the film she plays the role of the famous Maleficent, the evil fairy of the Disney world.