age, wife, children, heritage, accident, relative of Abraham Lincoln

George Timothy Clooney is an American actor, director, screenwriter, film producer, television producer and entrepreneur. Let’s find out some curiosities about him.

George Clooney: age

George Clooney was born on May 6, 1961 (age 60), in Lexington, Kentucky, United States. He is therefore 60 years old and is of the sign of Taurus.

Wife and children

The actor was married to Talia Balsam from 1989 until 1993. Then in 2014 he married his current wife, Amal Alamuddin, with whom he had two children: Alexander and Ella, two 4-year-old twins, born in 2017.

Heritage

George Clooney is among the richest actors in Hollywood. Its assets are around 500 million dollars.

Accident

In the summer of 2018, the American actor had a motorcycle accident in Sardinia while he was shooting his TV series Catch-22.

His Harley Davidson collided with a car causing a crash on the asphalt. If on a physical level, fortunately, no serious repercussions were found – the doctors diagnosed only a slight trauma to a knee – from a psychological point of view the episode was very distressing for Clooney who today remembers it with great suffering.

“I was waiting for my switch to go out. I thought it was the last minute of my life ”confides today the 60-year-old actor al Sunday Times, admitting that he still thinks about those tragic moments and the fear of not surviving and never hugging his wife Amal Alamuddin and children, the twins Ella and Alexander who were only one year old at the time: “I thought I would never see them again”.

Relative of Abraham Lincoln

Not everyone knows that George Clooney is a distant relative of Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth president of the United States, assassinated in Washington in 1865. Lincoln’s mother, Nancy Hanks, was the half-sister of Clooney’s great-great-great grandmother, the which makes the actor a distant cousin of the president.

To divide them, however, the political orientation. Lincoln, in fact, who went down in history for having abolished slavery, was a republican. While Clooney is a fervent Democrat, who has supported Barack Obama’s re-election to the White House in the past.