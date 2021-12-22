age, wife, children, number of Michelin stars and assets

Cuisine is certainly one of the national pride of which Italy can strut, as there are so many chefs that the world envies us.

Between them Bruno Barbieri he is undoubtedly one of the best, as he has been able to turn his passion into a career, making himself known by all for his tasty dishes.

Here are the most important stages of his professional and private life.

Biography of Bruno Barbieri

Bruno Barbieri was born in Medicina on January 12, 1962.

The Emilian origins denote a very deep part of the chef’s personality, who never misses an opportunity to praise his homeland.

The chef’s father moved to Spain for several years while Bruno he stays with his mother who transmits his love for cooking to him.

He then decides to attend the hotel school in Bologna until he graduates, to then work as a cook on cruise ships.

After this experience he worked at some restaurants on the Romagna Riviera and then at a restaurant in Castel Guelfo, thanks to which he will improve his skills to acquire two stars Michelin.

The skill of Bruno very soon he will take center stage, so much so that even Andy Warhol will be his guest.

Throughout his life he has opened many restaurants in different parts of the world, even in Brazil and London.

The man has also written numerous books focusing on different recipes.

He has been a judge several times at the Masterchef culinary competition alongside Joe Bastianich, Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Carlo Cracco and Giorgio Locatelli, important chefs just like him.

Today he is employed in the management of four hotels on Sky.

Bruno Barbieri: wife and private life

Bruno he is a very reserved man and it is difficult to obtain any information that is not related to his profession.

For sure we only know that he had a rather turbulent relationship with his father because of their distance, while with his mother he always got along in love and harmony.

His dreams include cooking for very important personalities such as Elizabeth II and Johnny Depp.

He is currently unmarried and has no children, although he would have wanted a daughter so much in life.