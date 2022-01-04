Health

Agenas: in 17 regions wards employment rises, Val d’Aosta 45% – Healthcare

Photo of James Reno James Reno37 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

In hospital wards, hospitalizations of Covid patients with symptoms are growing. Nationally – highlight the Agenas data of January 3 – the occupancy rate of beds rises to 19% and, in 24 hours, it grows in 17 regions. The most critical situations, and well above the 15% threshold, are: Valle d’Aosta (45%, with a jump of + 9%), Calabria (31%) and Liguria (30%). Also growing are: Abruzzo (+ 15%), Campania (18%), Emilia Romagna (17%), Friuli (24%), Lazio (17%), Lombardy (21%), Bolzano (17%) %), Piedmont (23%), Puglia (11%), Sardinia (11%), Sicily (24%), Tuscany (15%), Umbria (24%), Veneto (20%).

ICU beds occupied by Covid-19 patients rise to 15% nationwide and, in the last 24 hours, grow in 9 regions: Friuli Venezia Giulia (17%), Lazio (17%), Marche (21%), Molise (5%), Autonomous Province of Bolzano (18%), Piedmont (18%), Puglia (7%), Sardinia (9%), Umbria (12%). They remain firm, but well above the 10% threshold, in Abruzzo (12%), Calabria (15%), Emilia Romagna (15%), Autonomous Province of Trento (24%), Sicily (13%), Tuscany ( 15%), Veneto (19%).

Meanwhile, 20,410,468 Italians have taken the “third dose”, equal to 65.84% of the population subject to additional dose or booster who have completed the vaccination cycle for at least five months. He notes it from the government website. In 48,104,649 they took at least the first dose (89.07% of the population over 12), the second one arrived at 46,443,464 (85.99% of the population over 12). As for children, 365,930 received the first dose, equal to 10.01% of the population aged 5-11. The total of the administered doses reaches 112,176,324 with the first doses that do not stop: yesterday they were 54,645.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno37 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Veneto pushes on the super OSS “to meet the needs of the social and health care system”

4 days ago

reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s by 70% – Time

4 weeks ago

Living kidney transplant | mom saves son

4 days ago

New precautionary anti-contagion measures in the Aou Senese starting from January 1st

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button