Agenas: in 17 regions wards employment rises, Val d’Aosta 45% – Healthcare

In hospital wards, hospitalizations of Covid patients with symptoms are growing. Nationally – highlight the Agenas data of January 3 – the occupancy rate of beds rises to 19% and, in 24 hours, it grows in 17 regions. The most critical situations, and well above the 15% threshold, are: Valle d’Aosta (45%, with a jump of + 9%), Calabria (31%) and Liguria (30%). Also growing are: Abruzzo (+ 15%), Campania (18%), Emilia Romagna (17%), Friuli (24%), Lazio (17%), Lombardy (21%), Bolzano (17%) %), Piedmont (23%), Puglia (11%), Sardinia (11%), Sicily (24%), Tuscany (15%), Umbria (24%), Veneto (20%).

ICU beds occupied by Covid-19 patients rise to 15% nationwide and, in the last 24 hours, grow in 9 regions: Friuli Venezia Giulia (17%), Lazio (17%), Marche (21%), Molise (5%), Autonomous Province of Bolzano (18%), Piedmont (18%), Puglia (7%), Sardinia (9%), Umbria (12%). They remain firm, but well above the 10% threshold, in Abruzzo (12%), Calabria (15%), Emilia Romagna (15%), Autonomous Province of Trento (24%), Sicily (13%), Tuscany ( 15%), Veneto (19%).

Meanwhile, 20,410,468 Italians have taken the “third dose”, equal to 65.84% of the population subject to additional dose or booster who have completed the vaccination cycle for at least five months. He notes it from the government website. In 48,104,649 they took at least the first dose (89.07% of the population over 12), the second one arrived at 46,443,464 (85.99% of the population over 12). As for children, 365,930 received the first dose, equal to 10.01% of the population aged 5-11. The total of the administered doses reaches 112,176,324 with the first doses that do not stop: yesterday they were 54,645.