Agenas: intensive in Italy over the threshold of 12%, departments at 15% – Medicine

Italy reaches 12%, for the occupation of places in intensive care, exceeding the critical threshold set at 10%. Employment in the medical area reaches the maximum limit set by the parameters at 15% with an increase of 1%. This is what emerges from the daily monitoring of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas), on the data collection of 26 December. There are 9 regions that exceed the critical thresholds in both parameters (intensive and medical area): Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio (14% intensive and 15% medical area), Liguria, Marche, Pa Bolazano and Trento, Piedmont and Veneto .

To exceed both thresholds Calabria (16% intensive and 28% in departments with a growth of 2% in the non-critical area), Friuli Venezia Giulia (17% intensive and 22% medical area with + 2%), Lazio (14% intensive and 15% departments), Liguria (19% intensive with + 1% and 27% departments with + 1%), Marche (15% intensive with + 1% and 21% departments with + 2%), Pa Bolzano (19% intensive and share of 15% departments with + 1%), Pa Trento (22% intensive and 18% departments with + 1%), Piedmont (14% intensive with + 1% and 17% departments with + 1%), Veneto (16% intensive and 18% departments). Except for Lazio and Piedmont, the other 7 are already in the yellow zone. Lombardy is over the threshold for places occupied in intensive care with 12% but is within the threshold of 15% for wards with 14% of employment.

Here is the situation in the other regions according to the Agenas survey relating to the day of December 26: Abruzzo (12% intensive with + 2% and 11% in the non-critical medical area with + 1%), Basilicata (1% intensive and 13% wards) , Campania (5% intensive with -1% and 13% employment in the wards), Emilia Romagna (12% intensive and 13% wards), Molise (5% intensive and 9% wards), Puglia (5% employment in intensive care and 6% in the ward), Sardinia (6% resuscitation with + 1% and 8% wards), Sicily (9% intensive and 17% wards with + 1%), Tuscany (13% intensive and 9% wards with + 1% ), Umbria (10% intensive with + 1% and 12% departments with + 2%), Valle d’Aosta (3% intensive but 30% occupancy places in non-critical areas with + 4%).