Agenas, the occupation of the covid departments dates back to 16% and in 10 regions – Health

(ANSA) – ROME – After a slight decline in the previous days, in the last 24 hours the occupation of ‘non-critical area’ wards by Covid patients in Italy rose to 16% (exactly one year ago it was 41%) and grows in 10 regions: Abruzzo (23%), Basilicata (27%), Emilia Romagna (15%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (12%), Lazio (19%), Lombardy (11%), Molise (17%) ), Pa of Bolzano (9%), Sicily (27%) and Valle d’Aosta (10%). On the other hand, intensive care employment is stable at 5% (a year ago it was 39%) and only Sardinia (at 13%) exceeds the alert threshold of 10%. These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 11 April 2022.

In detail, on a daily basis, the occupancy of places in hospital wards in the ‘non-critical’ area by patients with Covid-19 drops in the Pa Trento (11%) and in the Marche (20%). It is stable in the remaining 9 regions: Calabria (33%), Campania (17%), Liguria (16%), Piedmont (10%), Puglia (22%), Sardinia (21%), Tuscany (16%), Umbria (42%) and Veneto (10%).

It exceeds the 20% threshold in 7 other regions or autonomous provinces: Umbria (42%), Calabria (33%), Sicily (26%), Basilicata (27%), Puglia (22%), Abruzzo (23%) and Sardinia (21%).

Also on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid-19 is growing in Liguria (5%), Sicily (8%), Umbria (8%) and Valle d’Aosta (6%). While it is stable in the remaining 17 regions or autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (6%), Basilicata (1%), Calabria (9%), Campania (6%), Emilia Romagna (4%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (1%) , Lazio (7%), Lombardy (2%), Marche (4%), Molise (8%), Pa Bolzano (3%), Pa Trento (3%), Piedmont (3%), Puglia (8%) , Sardinia (13%), Tuscany (7%) and Veneto (3%). (HANDLE).