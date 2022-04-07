Agencies, offices and universities: check the places closed due to the blackout

Due to the general blackout that has affected the island since last night, multiple agencies, offices, universities and customer service centers announced that they will not open their doors this Thursday.

The government even reported that it suspended work and classes in the public system, with the exception of those employees whose work is essential for handling the emergency.

A little after 8:30 pm yesterday, Wednesday, a breakdown in the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla caused a general blackout throughout Puerto Rico that left thousands of subscribers without electricity service.

LUMA Energy reported that only 80,000 subscribers had electric service as of 7:30 a.m.

There will be no jobs or classes at these locations today (this list will be updated throughout the day):

– Public schools around the island. Only essential employees should report.

– Judicial Centers around the island. However, the work of the Investigation Chambers (Rule 6) will be carried out from the judicial centers or remotely from the Puerto Rico Police headquarters.

– University of Puerto Rico, University of the Sacred Heart, Pontifical Catholic University.

– Regional offices of the Puerto Rico Automobile Accident Compensation Administration (ACAA).

– Commercial offices and customer service centers of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (AAA). For service options to the Telephone Center (787) 620-2482 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM and the Virtual Office.

– All the offices and locations of the State Insurance Fund Corporation. The Industrial Hospital will remain in operation.

– Offices of the Department of Labor. Claimants who had appointments for today will be contacted to reschedule their appointment.

– Office of the Women’s Ombudsman. However, if you are a victim of violence, need guidance or require any service, you can call (787) 722-2977.

– Central and regional offices of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources.

– All Driver Service Centers (Cesco) of the Department of Transportation and Public Works.

– ACUDEN central office will not open.

– The Urban Train remains out of service. However, the Metropolitan Bus Authority (AMA) and the Maritime Transport Authority continue to operate as usual.

– The following branches of Oriental Bank: Plaza del Sol; Caribbean Square; Ponce, located inside the mall; Americas Square; Caroline Square. ATMs will be subject to availability.

– The following COVID-19 Tracking Centers: San Juan, Aguas Buenas, Loíza, Patillas, San Lorenzo, San Germán, Yauco, Quebradillas, Moca, Gurabo and Morovis.