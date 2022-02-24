Agenda of the week with the highlights of the Public Media

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

WORLD AT A CLICK: Forest fires

Will drones be the rangers of the future?

Forest fires are one of the greatest ecological threats and those who work with drones claim to have found a solution that is fast, sustainable and applicable on a large scale. The drones carry thousands of seeds, disperse them in places inaccessible by land and monitor the growth of trees in a recovering forest.

This video is part of “The world at a click”, the Télam series that explores trends, current and controversial issues in technology.

Available on the web and on the YouTube channel

9:00 p.m. – PREVIOUS PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE CUP 2022

9:30 p.m. – HURRICANE vs VELEZ SARSFIELD

Stories: Gustavo Kuffner. Comments: Miguel Osovi. Notes on the playing field by Juan Ballesteros, Germán Berghmans and Gabriela Previtera.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

TELAM GLOBAL: CHILE IN THE COUNTDOWN: THE ASSUMPTION OF BORIC

Two weeks after the presidential inauguration of Gabriel Boric, the Hall of Honor is preparing to receive up to 500 people, and the Chilean population anxiously awaits the arrival of February 11. Why is there so much enthusiasm for the date to arrive?

This video is part of Télam Global, a weekly micro on the most relevant world news, presented by Manuela Castaneda.

AUCTION NEWS (VIDEO) **

The comedian **Sebastian Fernandez analyze the news of the week.

Available on the web and on the YouTube channel

PODCAST- FROM EVERYDAY LIFE – “Your sign annoys me”.

Exclusively, from everyday life, our correspondent, Adrián Stoppelman, confronts the posters, signs and warnings of the owners of commercial establishments who create their own laws. Listen to him and join this campaign of disobedience to what is not appropriate to obey.

Listen to it on SPOTIFY

5:00 p.m. YPF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2022. THE FUTURE vs. BOCA.

opening match. Stories: Carla Mileo // Comments: Ivana Rodríguez

The Women’s Championship is lived in the public media. Days, times and television of date 1

THE CARNIVAL OF THE TEKIS (JUJUY) – CALDÉN FESTIVAL (SANLUIS)

From this Friday the 25th at 9:00 pm and during the weekend, Public Television presents new broadcasts of Festival País, hosted by Marcelo Iribarne and with the special participation of Florencia Bazán.

From San Salvador de Jujuy, Los Tekis will share the first Friday night from 10 pm together with artists from Ternura, Juanse, Wos, Néstor en Bloque, Natalie Pérez, Coroico, and DJs An Fontana and Ariel Bellone, in an evening that promises party, color and the best hits of each group and singer. The agenda continues Saturday and Sunday

The same Friday, starting at midnight, the 15th Caldén Festival arrives from the town of Nueva Galia in the Province of San Luis with the presence of Juan Fuentes, Pablo Lescano, L’Gante and Luis Soloa from Salta.

On Saturday, starting at 10 pm, it will be Ceibo, Destino San Javier, Abel Pintos and Dale Q’Va, and on Sunday at midnight, it will be the turn of Chaqueño Palavecino and Que Lokura, among other artists and performers.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 26

PHILOSOPHY (VIDEO). WHAT DID THE GREAT PHILOSOPHERS SAY ABOUT THE CARNIVAL?

julian fava reflect on joy and fun.

Available on the web and on the YouTube channel

2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. AN AFTERNOON AT THE OPERA

MANON LESCAUT DE PUCCINI VIENNA 2022

Asmik Papian – Brian Jagde – Boris Pisanhovich / Francesco Ivan Ciampa

IOLANTA DE TCHAIKOVSKY BERLIN 2022

Asmik Papiano – Liparit Avetsian and Igor Golovatenko / Kirill Kondrashin

4:45 p.m. ATLAS vs. CENTRAL CORDOBA. First C Tournament 2022

All the matches can be followed live on DEPORTV.

9:00 p.m. PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE FOOTBALL – INDEPENDENT vs BOCA

With the Rapporteurs team, Pasión Nacional- José Gabriel relates, comments Daniel Cacioli

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

ECOINTENSE (VIDEO)

In this new chapter of Natalia Mazzei We are going to talk about fungi as allies against pollution.

Watch the video on Télam Digital and on Youtube: https://youtube.com/user/AudiovisualTelam

2:00 p.m. PREVIOUS PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE FOOTBALL

From 5:00 p.m. with the Rapporteurs team, Pasión Nacional

Students-Arsenal. Damian Zárate recounts, comments Alejandro Fabbri,

Sarmiento-Union (connection) recounts Fabian Codevilla

river-racingrelates Victor Hugo, comments Alejandro Apo and Santiago Lucía

Argentines-San Lorenzorelates Eladio Arregui, comments Viviana Vila

3:00 p.m. ARGENTINE BEACH HANDBALL CUP.

6:00 p.m. ROOT NETWORKS

LIVE from TECNÓPOLIS with Mica Farias Gomez and Camilo Carabajal

10:00 p.m. MOON CODE

LIVE from TECNÓPOLIS with Rocio Araujo and Franco Ramirez

WOMEN’S SOCCER 2022. First Division Championship A. LIVE

09.00: Independent vs Excursionists

Stories: Laura Corral – Comments: Ayelen Pujol

playing field: Marcela Brachetti – Daniela Lichinizer

5:00 p.m.: Deportivo Español vs Rosario Central

Stories: carla mileo – Comments: Ivana Rodriguez

playing field: Daniela Portela Chain – Candela Leiga

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28

PODCAST. HISTORY OF YOUR COLORS, stories by Alejandro Fabbri

Premiere Episode 5: South of the Riachuelo

The history of Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata and its classic rival, Estudiantes de la Plata. Continues between La Plata and Avellaneda, passing through the Banfield, Quilmes and Argentino de Quilmes Lanús clubs, Climbing Remedies Workshops, Temperley, Los Andes, Defense and Justice, El Porvenir, Brown de Adrogué and “los Naranjas” de Berazategui.

Listen to it on Radio Nacional Podcast https://www.radionacional.com.ar/podcasts/, on Spotify and on iTunes.

CORONAVIRUS FACE OF SCIENCE

The faces of the scientific community. The value of science, technology and innovation as transformative tools for society, during the health, economic and social crisis caused by SARS-CoV-2 and Social, Preventive and Mandatory Isolation. The actions of the CORONAVIRUS UNIT, -integrated by the MINCyT, CONICET and the I+D+i Agency-, told by its protagonists.

TUESDAY 1 OF MARCH

NEAR EAST (video)

In each episode, Dongya Liang invites us to discover new curiosities about his country. In this chapter: Chinese silk.

PODCAST- WISE AND POPULAR WITH HUGO PAREDERO

“Who is silent, grants” How much in three words! It is a saying that emerged from popular wisdom, since it literally expresses what it means. Still, it doesn’t resonate the same for everyone. There are those who understand that to remain silent is to grant reason to the other; and there are those who see, in that silence, a washing of hands. Neither yes nor no. Neither.

Listen to it on SPOTIFY

LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY (WEB MULTIMEDIA SPECIAL)

8:30 p.m. 9 VACCINES, by Iair Said – Summer Cycle in shorts

Summer in Buenos Aires. Diego is bitten by a dog. Melina, for a cat. Rabies requires nine vaccinations. The stripped corridors of a public hospital become witnesses to an encounter that turns every puncture into an expectation every day. Diego has time and just wants to lose his fear.

LA REAL, by Lucia Ravanelli (At the end of 9 vaccinations)

Romina is a manicurist and an emerging hip hop artist. Her assured success will make her go through a rediscovery.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

ANNOUNCEMENTS: HISTORY UP TO DATE – Monday to Sunday

A video reviews the most relevant events that occurred decades ago. The story, in words and images every day. Monday to Sunday

Available on digital Télam and on the YouTube channel

NEWS MINUTE – Monday to Friday

The most outstanding titles in 1 minute. Three broadcasts per day. 9,13,20 hours (Audio and video)

Available on the web and on the YouTube channel

LRA 22 JUJUY NATIONAL RADIO

9:00 p.m. CARNIVAL OF THE TEKIS

From Friday at 9:00 p.m. transmission from San Salvador de Jujuy, with production by LRA22 for the 49 stations of the National chain. They lead Gustavo Martinez and Hector Gonzalez.

February 25: Valentín Oliva (Wos), Juanse, Natalie Perez, Los Tekis, Coroico, Llokallas, Nestor en Bloke, Ternura, Dj Andra Nazaro and Compania Phaway.

February 26: La delio Valdez, Soledad Pastorutti, La Konga, Hollywood Bungalows, Los Tekis, Oni Xlex, Coroico, Banda Coya, Los Mellizos Jujeños, Dj Andra Nazaro and Compania Phaway.

February 27: La Beriso, Rombai, Los Tekis, Oni Xlex, Coroico, Cesar and his happiness group, Lu Arraya, Chijra, Dj Andra Nazaro and Compania Phaway.

February 28: Bacilos, Los Kjarkas, Los Tekis, Lázaro Caballero, Oni Xlex, Coroico, Micaela Chauque, Aruma Jujeña, Los Criollos, Dj Andra Nazaro and Compania Phaway.