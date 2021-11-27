Agent 007 For Your Eyes Only / James Bond is back on Network 4

Agent 007 For Your Eyes Only, film directed by John Glen

Agent 007 For your eyes only will be repeated on TV by Network 4 today, November 27, starting from 21.30. The film was produced in the UK in 1981 by the production company EON Productions, under the directed by John Glen.

The protagonist is always the timeless Roger Moore, alongside artists such as Carole Bouquet, French actress and model interpreter of over 40 films, Chaim Topol, Israeli actor known for the film Flash Gordon, 1980, and Lynn-Holly Johnson interpreter and skater American artist in the role of Bibi Dahl. This film is the twelfth film in the Secret Agent James Bond saga. The first evening will therefore be dedicated to an action film that never tires.

Agent 007 For your eyes only, the plot: an English ship sinks and …

The first part of Agent 007 For your eyes only takes us back to the Ionian Sea, near the Albanian coast, where an English ship sinks due to a mine explosion that seems to have accidentally got entangled in its net.

Inside the ship is a device that could decipher the launch codes of the Polaris missiles, and when the marine archaeologist, Sir Havelock tries to recover it, he will be killed along with his wife. Bond, with the help of Melina, the couple’s daughter, will begin to investigate the incident, soon finding himself in a double game without plot twists and betrayals. In the end, what seemed to be the enemy number one, Columbo, will turn out to be a valid ally and will help the agent to deal with the whole difficult and dangerous business.

Video, the trailer for the film “Agent 007 For your eyes only”

