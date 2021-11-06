Agent 007 The Man with the Golden Gun, Network 4 / Roger Moore is James Bond

Agent 007 The Man with the Golden Gun, film on Network 4 directed by Guy Hamilton

Agent 007 The man with the Golden Gun will be re-proposed by Network 4 today, November 6, starting from 9.30 pm. This old 1974 action movie was released in the United States under the professional direction of Guy Hamilton, former director of films such as Murder in the Mirror and Crime in the Sun.

It is the second film in the James Bond series in which the great Roger Moore plays the role of the agent, and is based on Ian Fleming’s novel The Man with the Golden Gun. After years in which the most famous inspector of cinema gathers consensus, certainties arrive with the production that manages to build another film written well and directed equally. It is not the best chapter of the saga but it is certainly far from being the worst.

Agent 007 The Man with the Golden Gun, the plot

In Agent 007 The man with the golden gun secret agent James Bond discovers he is the target of one of the most dangerous hit men in the world, Francisco Scaramanga, played by Crsitopher Lee. Bond then begins the search for the dangerous killer, with the support of Police Lieutenant Hip. After various adrenaline-pumping adventures, 007 will be able to reach Scaramanga on the island where he lives, to kill him and destroy his immense estate. He will thus return to London in the company of the beautiful collaborator Mary Goodnight, who has always been in love with him.

